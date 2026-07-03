Amarnath Yatra 2026: Jammu Tawi station strengthens amenities, sets up 24×7 help desks for influx of devotees

Jammu Tawi railway station upgrades amenities and deploys 24/7 security and support staff to handle the massive influx of pilgrims for the Amarnath Yatra 2026.





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Ahead of the Amarnath Yatra starting on July 3, Jammu’s hospitality sector has rolled out special incentives to attract pilgrims. PTI/File image





Amarnath Yatra 2026: The Northern Railway’s Jammu division has rolled out extensive arrangements at Jammu Tawi railway station to ensure the seamless movement of thousands of pilgrims arriving for the annual Shri Amarnath Yatra. The administration has significantly strengthened crowd management and security measures across the premises. To handle the massive rush, senior railway supervisors, extra ticket-checking staff, commercial personnel, and Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel have been deployed round the clock to assist travelers.

Devotees prepare for Amarnath Yatra 2026

On the opening day of the 57-day annual pilgrimage, more than 12,000 devotees successfully performed darshan of the naturally formed ice ‘Shivling’ at the Amarnath cave shrine. With the influx expected to grow daily, the round-the-clock help desks and heightened security presence aim to maintain order and provide immediate support to the incoming pilgrims.

Uchit Singhal, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager (DCM) for Jammu, inspected the railway station with a team of commercial and operating officers to assess facilities provided to pilgrims and review preparedness for the annual pilgrimage.

Facilities for Amarnath Yatra 2026

Officials set up a spacious, fully covered passenger holding area within the station premises to accommodate hundreds of devotees. They said the area is equipped with seating, lighting, fans, coolers and drinking water facilities, while round-the-clock housekeeping staff are deployed to maintain cleanliness.

To ensure an uninterrupted water supply during the peak travel season, railway authorities have strengthened arrangements for timely water replenishment on platforms.

Railway personnel, assisted by Scouts and Guides, established a 24/7 help desk at the station to provide information on train schedules, platform details, medical assistance and other passenger services, they said.

Also read: Amarnath Yatra update: Second batch leaves Jammu, PM Modi writes special message, calls pilgrimage ‘great privilege’, urges ‘five Sankalps’

The railway administration has enhanced crowd management and security measures. Senior railway supervisors, additional ticket-checking staff, commercial personnel and Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel have been deployed round the clock.

Officials said CCTV surveillance has been intensified, with continuous monitoring from the railway’s control room, and additional security personnel are stationed at the premises. As part of infrastructure augmentation, platforms 4 and 5 at Jammu Tawi Railway Station have been commissioned for train operations.

Officials said the train was operated from the newly commissioned platform on Friday. Regular public announcements are being made to keep passengers informed about train schedules and platform details, they said.

(With inputs from agencies)