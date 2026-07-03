Marwari Catalysts Group is working towards establishing Elara Healthcare as a scalable, affordable and future-ready mother and child care platform, with IVF and infertility services forming an important part of its wider healthcare offering. The initiative is being developed under the Group’s Venture Studio Model and is designed to bring accessible, ethical and standardized healthcare services closer to women, mothers, children and families beyond major metropolitan cities.

Marwari Catalysts Group to Build Elara Healthcare as a Future-Ready Mother and Child Care Network

Moving from an IVF-industry-focused approach to a broader mother and child care vision, Elara Healthcare aims to build an integrated healthcare ecosystem covering women’s wellness, fertility and infertility care, pregnancy support, mother and child health, nutrition guidance, preventive care, wellness programs and patient education. IVF and infertility services will continue to remain a key vertical within the platform, while the overall focus will expand towards complete care for women, mothers and children.

As part of its future expansion roadmap, Marwari Catalysts Group plans to develop Elara Healthcare across Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab and Himachal, followed by proposed international opportunities in Africa and Gulf. These expansion plans are future-oriented and will be executed in phases through collaborations with hospitals, healthcare professionals, wellness partners, doctors and strategic institutions.

The vision behind Elara Healthcare is to create a trusted mother and child care network that combines clinical excellence with affordability, compassion, preventive healthcare, technology-enabled systems and standardized delivery. The platform will focus on serving Tier-II and Tier-III cities, where access to organized mother and child healthcare, fertility care and women’s wellness services remains limited or fragmented.

To strengthen its mother and child healthcare ecosystem, Elara Healthcare has signed MoUs with Nuskha Kitchen and Hobfit for the betterment of women’s health, mother and child wellness, yoga, exercise, nutrition and proper diet support. These collaborations are aimed at building a holistic care model where medical services are supported by lifestyle, diet, fitness and wellness interventions.

Speaking about the vision, Sushil Sharma, Founder & CEO of Marwari Catalysts Group, Executive Director, BRICS CCI, Convenor, ESC Rajasthan Chapter and also Co-Chair Startup Vertical, Rotary District 3053 (2026–27) said, “Marwari Catalysts has always believed that impactful and globally scalable businesses can emerge from Tier-II and Tier-III India. Through Elara Healthcare, we are building a future-ready mother and child care platform that will include fertility, IVF and infertility care as part of a much larger healthcare vision. Our focus is to create an affordable, trusted and standardized healthcare brand for women, mothers, children and families. Rajasthan will be a key starting market, and we plan to expand across Haryana, Punjab, Himachal and, in the future, explore Africa and Gulf and BRICS Countries as international opportunities.”

He further added that the Venture Studio Model enables Marwari Catalysts Group to support founders with strategic leadership, operational expertise, branding, fundraising and access to national and international networks, helping healthcare ventures scale faster while maintaining quality, governance and patient trust.

Dr. Renu Sharma, Founder & Director of Elara Healthcare, said the objective is to build a holistic healthcare platform for women and families, “During my years of working in fertility and women’s healthcare, I realised that families in smaller cities need much more than only IVF treatment. They need guidance, ethical medical care, emotional support, nutrition, wellness, preventive care and reliable mother and child healthcare services closer to home. Elara Healthcare is being designed with this broader vision. IVF and infertility services will remain an important part of our work, but our larger focus will be on complete women, mother and child care.”

She added that the organisation will continue to invest in experienced medical professionals, fertility specialists, embryologists, mother and child healthcare experts, wellness partners, technology systems and continuous training to maintain consistent standards across every future centre and collaboration.

Gajendra Singh, Director of Elara Healthcare, said the expansion strategy will focus on building a sustainable healthcare ecosystem rather than only increasing the number of centres, “Healthcare expansion requires strong systems, quality assurance and operational excellence. Elara Healthcare will be built on standardized processes, technology-enabled monitoring, patient-centric services and transparent governance. Our aim is to create a trusted network that supports women, mothers, children and families through every stage of care.”

Supporting Elara Healthcare’s future growth is an experienced ecosystem of healthcare professionals, entrepreneurs, strategic investors and global business leaders. Among them is Vijendra Singh, a globally experienced technology executive, strategic investor and mentor whose expertise in digital transformation, business scaling and organizational leadership will contribute to the platform’s long-term growth.

The initiative further strengthens Marwari Catalysts Group’s healthcare portfolio, which already includes ventures such as Sarathi Healthcare, Nuskha Kitchen and One Dose. Through Elara Healthcare, the Group aims to build a wider healthcare platform that solves real-world challenges for women and families while creating sustainable economic and social impact.

Looking ahead, Marwari Catalysts Group plans to collaborate with leading doctors, mother and child hospitals, fertility specialists, wellness partners, healthcare institutions and strategic partners to accelerate Elara Healthcare’s future expansion. The proposed international roadmap covering South Africa and Dubai also reflects the Group’s ambition to build an Indian healthcare brand with global relevance.

With Rajasthan marking an important beginning and future expansion planned across Haryana, Punjab, Himachal, South Africa and Dubai, Elara Healthcare is envisioned as a trusted mother and child care network that brings together medical care, wellness, nutrition, fertility services and compassionate patient support under one platform.

About Marwari Catalysts Group

Marwari Catalysts Group is one of India’s leading startup ecosystem builders, with a portfolio of more than 100 startups across healthcare, technology, consumer, manufacturing and sustainability sectors. Through its Venture Studio Model, the Group partners with visionary founders by providing strategic guidance, operational expertise, branding, fundraising support and access to national and global markets. The Group remains committed to building scalable ventures from Tier-II and Tier-III India that create lasting economic and social impact Local to Global.