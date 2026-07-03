Meghalaya honeymoon murder accused Sonam Raghuvanshi will remain out on bail after the Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to interfere with the High Court’s order granting her bail.





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Meghalaya honeymoon murder big update: Big setback for Raja Raghuvanshi’s family as Sonam to remain out on bail, says Supreme Court – Latest development





Meghalaya Honeymoon Murder Case: The latest development in the Meghalaya Honeymoon Murder case came as a shocker for Raja Raghuvanshi’s family as the Supreme Court said that accused Sonam Raghuvanshi will remain out on bail for now, declining to interfere with the bail granted to her by the High Court. The court has also issued a notice on the plea submitted by the Meghalaya Police seeking cancellation of Sonam’s bail.