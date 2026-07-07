Adah Sharma on playing a journalist in Governor working with Manoj Bajpayee Powerful performances aren’t always Exclusive

In an exclusive chat, Adah Sharma speaks about stepping into the shoes of a journalist in Governor, sharing the screen with Manoj Bajpayee, the exciting projects lined up next, and more.





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Adah Sharma as Aditi in Governor The Silent Saviour (PC: Twitter)





Adah Sharma surprised audiences once again with Governor, where she played the role of a journalist set against the backdrop of India’s 1991 economic crisis. While the film explores a significant chapter in the country’s history, Adah’s character brings a different perspective as she keeps asking the difficult questions. Governor: The Silent Saviour stars Manoj Bajpayee as an RBI Governor navigating India’s financial crisis, while Adah Sharma plays a journalist questioning key decisions. Adah Sharma’s performance as a journalist (Aditi Verma) in the economic thriller Governor has been widely praised. In an exclusive conversation with India.com, the actress opens up about what attracted her to the role, working alongside Manoj Bajpayee, the lessons she learnt while filming, and more.

Finding a new side of journalism

For Adah Sharma, playing a journalist in Governor gave her the chance to step into a role where she was the one searching for answers instead of responding to questions. She says her character is determined, curious, and does not stop until she finds the truth. She said, “I’ve spent years being asked weird questions in interviews, so it was nice to finally be the one asking them. My journalist character doesn’t stop until she gets answers.”

Adah Sharma’s performance also caught attention from viewers, who appreciated her strong screen presence and the confidence she brought to the role. Sharing the frame with an actor like Manoj Bajpayee, Adah managed to create her own impact with a sincere and engaging performance.

Going back to the world of 1991

Since Governor takes audiences back to the time of India’s 1991 economic crisis, Adah Sharma had to understand the world her character belonged to. The actress stepped into the mindset of that period and explored the environment of a journalist working during such a crucial time. However, staying true to her fun personality, Adah described her preparation in her own humorous way.

Talking about preparing for the role, she said, “I went back in time. It was very expensive, which was ironic because the film is about an economic crisis.”

Working with Manoj Bajpayee

Sharing screen space with Manoj Bajpayee was a special experience for Adah Sharma. The actress says working alongside an actor known for his powerful performances gave her an opportunity to closely observe his craft and learn from his approach towards acting. She adds that watching him perform was like attending a masterclass, where even small details offered valuable lessons.

For Adah, being part of Governor was not just about playing her own character but also about witnessing the process of an experienced performer who brings depth and honesty to every role. She expressed her happiness about sharing the screen with Manoj and called the experience extremely educational.

A lesson beyond the camera

Every role brings a new learning experience for an actor, and for Adah Sharma, Governor became a reminder that a performance does not always need to be loud to make an impact. While playing a journalist in the film, she discovered the importance of subtle expressions and letting the character speak through its actions.

Apart from the emotional side of the role, Adah also had a fun experience in the film. Staying true to her fun loving personality, she shared how learning to ride came with its own unexpected lessons. She said, “Professionally, it reminded me that the most powerful performances aren’t always the loudest. I also ride a scooter in the film which I fell off while learning in real life…so I got a good lesson in gravity and gratitude. I didn’t break any bones.”

What’s next for Adah Sharma?

With several interesting projects lined up, Adah says she has more surprises coming for her fans. She expressed, “There are some very exciting announcements coming up. I can’t reveal everything yet because my producers have my number and know where I live. But fans can expect a mix of things I love—some action, some madness, some surprises, and at least a few moments where people ask, ‘Adah… why?’ and I proudly answer, ‘Exactly.’”

She concluded by saying, “My Marathi film Gajra has been announced. It will be my debut in Marathi. And Super Velli, which is about a lazy superhero, are among the many exciting things.”