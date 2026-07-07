Dilip Kumar admired this legendary actress, their on-screen chemistry sparked endless rumours; she later married a doctor; name is...

From Devdas to Ganga Jamuna, Dilip Kumar and Vyjayanthimala delivered performances that defined an era of Indian cinema. Their iconic pairing remains etched in the hearts of generations.





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Vyjayanthimala and Dilip Kumar





Veteran actress Vyjayanthimala remains one of Indian cinema’s most celebrated stars, known for her grace, beauty and timeless performances. A leading name in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu cinema, she shared the screen with legends like Dilip Kumar, Raj Kapoor and Dev Anand, becoming one of the biggest stars of the 1950s and 1960s.

Vyjayanthimala and Dilip Kumar delivered memorable films together, including the classic Ganga Jamuna (1961). Their effortless on-screen chemistry led to years of speculation about a possible off-screen romance. While neither of them publicly confirmed the rumours, reports from the time often linked the two stars, with some even claiming that Dilip Kumar’s wife, Saira Banu, was uncomfortable with the constant gossip surrounding their pairing.

Born on August 13, 1933, Vyjayanthimala made her acting debut with the Tamil film Vaazhkai (1949), which was later remade in Hindi as Bahar. She soon established herself as one of the country’s first pan-India female superstars, working across Tamil, Telugu and Hindi cinema.

One of the defining moments of her career came with Bimal Roy’s Devdas (1955), where she portrayed Chandramukhi. The role reportedly came to her after several leading actresses declined it. Despite winning the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actress, Vyjayanthimala famously refused to accept it, maintaining that Chandramukhi was a leading role.

Apart from Dilip Kumar, the actress was also linked to Raj Kapoor during the making of Sangam. Over the years, members of the Kapoor family, including Rishi Kapoor in his autobiography, spoke about how Raj Kapoor’s closeness to Vyjayanthimala affected the family. However, neither Raj Kapoor nor Vyjayanthimala publicly acknowledged the relationship.

At the peak of her acting career, Vyjayanthimala married Dr. Chamanlal Bali, a physician. According to reports, the two met when he treated her during a film shoot. Dr. Bali, who already had children from his previous marriage, later married the actress after his divorce. Following her marriage, Vyjayanthimala gradually stepped away from films.

Beyond cinema, she entered politics and was elected to the Lok Sabha as a Congress MP in 1984. She later resigned from the party in 1999 following the death of Rajiv Gandhi.

For her immense contribution to Indian cinema and the arts, Vyjayanthimala was awarded the Padma Shri in 1968 and, more recently, the Padma Vibhushan, India’s second-highest civilian honour. As she approaches her 92nd birthday on August 13, her legacy as one of Indian cinema’s greatest actresses continues to inspire generations.