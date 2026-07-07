PMO reviews El Niño impact on India, urges centre-state synergy on preparedness

PMO Principal Secretary Dr. P.K. Mishra chairs a high-level review on El Niño, urging tight Centre-state coordination to safeguard vulnerable districts, water supplies, and the kharif season.





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El Nino situation in India- File image





New Delhi: Principal Secretary to the PM, Dr. P.K. Mishra, led a high-level review on Tuesday to tackle the potential fallout of a looming El Niño. With the crucial kharif season hanging in the balance, the PMO has demanded airtight, micro-level coordination between central ministries and state governments. The mandate is clear: continuously monitor monsoon delays, map out vulnerable districts, and deploy aggressive, proactive remedies before the agricultural sector and broader economy feel the squeeze.

Transitioning from strategy to execution, the Prime Minister’s Office is putting a heavy emphasis on securing rural lifelines. Mishra explicitly instructed officials to prioritize the availability of drinking water and secure adequate fodder supplies, ordering the immediate rollout of structured fodder development plans.

Also read: IMD weather forecast June 24: Monsoon progresses in Telangana, Odisha, Jharkhand and Bihar; thunderstorms, lightning in Delhi NCR

In a high-level meeting to review and take stock of the preparedness measures undertaken in the context of the progress of the kharif season and possible impact due to El Nino on other sectors of the economy, Mishra instructed that steps must be taken to ensure adequate fodder availability, alon with fodder development plans, and regular monitoring with the states must be undertaken.

“Ensuring adequate availability of drinking water in vulnerable districts must be a top priority. The reservoir levels in vulnerable districts were under regular watch, and appropriate directions were given to ensure that there is optimal reservoir water utilisation and promoting judicious use of available water must be undertaken,” he said, according to a statement by the Prime Minister’s Office.

Secretaries and senior officials of more than 15 ministries, including Agriculture, Power, Health, Rural Development, Economic Affairs and Consumer Affairs, were present at the meeting. The IMD officials presented the overall rainfall situation in June and up to July 7, and the Director General of Meteorology updated on the status of monsoon coverage in the country and the possible impact of El Nino.

Onset of monsoon in India

There was a delay in the onset of monsoon by about 10 days in Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Maharashtra. However, with rainfall till July 7, the all-India deficit is down to (-)12 per cent, the officials informed. “The first week of July has shown above-normal monsoon.

(With inputs from agencies)