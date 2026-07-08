Delhi traffic rule violators face tougher penalties; training mandatory to restore suspended licences

The traffic police say that most accidents occur due to reckless behaviour and failure to follow basic road rules. With wrong-side driving emerging as a major threat, the government believes that driver education and counselling can help create safer roads.





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The suspension period for driving licences has been extended from three months. Representational Image





Road safety rules in Delhi are about to get stricter. To reduce accidents caused by traffic violations, the Delhi government has decided that drivers whose licences are suspended for serious offences must complete two days of mandatory training and counselling, in addition to paying the prescribed fine, before they can drive again.

Suspension period increased

The suspension period for driving licences has been extended from three months to six months for serious traffic offences. This means offenders will not be allowed to drive for half a year and will have to complete a two-day training programme before their licence is restored.

Training necessary to get back license

The Transport Department believes stricter penalties alone are not changing people’s driving habits. Officials have found that several motorists continue to break traffic rules repeatedly despite being fined or having their licences suspended. The new mandatory training has been introduced to promote responsible driving and reduce repeat offences.

Training will teach…

The mandatory two-day session will include guidance from experts on road safety, correct driving practices, accident causes and the role of every citizen in maintaining discipline on the roads.

Licenses to be suspended

Every day, nearly 25 to 30 motorists in Delhi face licence suspension for violating traffic rules. The offences range from overspeeding and drunk driving to wrong-side driving, dangerous turns and jumping red lights. Authorities are particularly concerned about the growing number of wrong-side driving incidents.

Ignoring traffic rules is one of the major reasons behind road accidents. The new training initiative aims to go beyond rule awareness by helping drivers develop safer habits and become more responsible on the roads.

Instead of only issuing fines, the police will now focus on educating traffic offenders through ‘traffic schools’ planned at prominent locations. These centres will provide road safety counselling, while awareness campaigns will be conducted in schools, colleges, workplaces and markets. Children will also learn traffic rules at dedicated traffic training parks.

Strict action to be taken against violaters

The police have made it clear that there will be no leniency for major traffic violations. Drivers found speeding, driving dangerously, driving under the influence, jumping signals, using phones behind the wheel or travelling without helmets and seat belts will face strict action.

Preparations are underway to reduce road accidents

According to traffic police, careless driving and ignoring traffic rules are major causes of road accidents. Wrong-side driving remains a serious concern, claiming many lives. The government hopes that awareness programmes, training and counselling will encourage safer driving habits and help bring down accidents.