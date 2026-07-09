Delhi logs cleanest air in 3 years; Air quality sees improvement from moderate to good, AQI drops to...

The heavy showers that lashed Delhi on Thursday also brought a sharp improvement in air quality. By 4 pm, the AQI had fallen to 48 from 122 a day earlier, placing the national capital in the ‘good’ air quality category for the first time in three years.





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A vehicle makes its way through a rain-slicked road at Kartavya Path amid rainfall in New Delhi. ANI





The air quality in the national capital was at its cleanest in three years on Thursday following heavy showers in the day. The air quality moved from moderate category to good after the Air Quality Index (AQI) registered 48 as of 4 pm compared to 122 on Wednesday.

However, the city saw a lot of destruction due to the rains. The city was partially submerged underwater due to waterlogging. Meanwhile, India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a ‘red’ alert warning of more rain, thunderstorms and lightning during the day.

Rain recorded across Delhi

Safdarjung, the capital’s base weather station, recorded 72.6 mm of rainfall in the 24 hours ending at 8.30 am, the IMD said. Other weather stations also reported substantial rainfall during the period, with Lodhi Road receiving 80.2 mm, Ridge 77.8 mm, Palam 63.0 mm and Ayanagar 57.4 mm.

Also Read | IMD Weather update: Delhi under Orange alert, Mumbai grapples with monsoon havoc; Isolated heavy rain likely over Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh

The downpour caused widespread waterlogging, affecting traffic movement in several parts of the city. Water accumulated on roads at Vikas Marg, parts of East Delhi, New Delhi railway station, Munirka, Sadar Bazar and Dwarka.

Traffic remains affected

Waterlogging led to slow-moving traffic on the Delhi-Noida Expressway, with several commuters posting images and videos of inundated roads and congestion across social media platforms.

Traffic was disrupted on Raja Dhir Singh Marg in southeast Delhi after two trees were uprooted during the rain, Delhi Fire Service officials said. One tree collapsed near the ISKCON temple, while the other fell outside the National Heart Institute in East of Kailash.

Also Read | Delhi rains: Roads waterlogged, traffic chaos across Delhi-NCR after overnight downpour; IMD warns of more showers

Reason for heavy rainfall

According to weather experts, the prolonged spell of rain in Delhi was triggered by the monsoon trough moving northwards from central India to the Himalayan foothills. The city is expected to see more widespread rainfall until the weather system shifts further north, paving the way for drier conditions.