Delhi rains: Roads waterlogged, traffic chaos across Delhi-NCR after overnight downpour; IMD warns of more showers

The overnight showers has caused waterlogging at a many locations, including New Delhi Railway Station, Munirka, and several other parts of the city, affecting the movement of vehicles and commuters. The current spell of rain is part of an active southwest monsoon system affecting several states across North India.





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The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red nowcast alert for all parts of Delhi on July 9, warning of very heavy rainfall in the city. It has also placed Delhi, Gurugram, and Faridabad under an orange alert for the day. According to the IMD, Delhi is likely to remain under a generally cloudy sky throughout the day. The weather department has forecast light rain at many places, with moderate rainfall in some areas, along with thunderstorms and lightning during the morning and afternoon. Another round of light to moderate rain, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, is expected later in the afternoon and evening.

Continuous rainfall over the last two days across several parts of Delhi-NCR has also significantly improved Delhi’s air quality, with the city recording its cleanest air of the year so far. The IMD has placed the city under an orange alert, warning that heavy rain is likely to continue in many areas for most of the day.

The overnight showers also caused waterlogging at a few locations, including New Delhi Railway Station, Munirka, and several other parts of the city, affecting the movement of vehicles and commuters.