Mumbai Monsoon Latest Update: Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Nagpur, Nashik, Satara, Sangli to witness heavy downpour, IMD issues statement

Train services between Neral and Karjat stations in the Raigad district remained suspended for nearly an hour after the overflowing Ulhas river caused waterlogging on tracks, officials said.





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New Delhi: Heavy monsoon rains lashed several parts of the country on Wednesday, triggering flash floods and widespread disruption to rail and road traffic, with 11 people feared trapped under a collapsed garbage mound in Maharashtra’s Pimpri Chinchwad and several parts of Mumbai reeling under waterlogging. Union Home Minister Amit Shah dialed the chief ministers of Kerala, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Jammu and Kashmir to take stock of the situation arising from heavy rains there and assured them of all possible assistance from the Centre, officials said.

The calls come after the debris collapse in Kerala’s Wayanad, flash floods in Jammu’s Doda, and deadly incidents and major disruptions reported from Maharashtra and Gujarat on Tuesday. In Pune district’s Pimpri Chinchwad, a huge mound of garbage crashed onto a three-storey building, causing it to collapse. The incident occurred at Moshi, where the building was being used as an administrative office of a private company processing waste at the site on behalf of the civic body.

Of the 23 people, initially believed to be trapped, 11 still remain trapped, officials said.

Here are some of the key details:

Low-lying areas have remained waterlogged for the past five days, severely affecting normal life.

In Mumbai, the intense rainfall has also disrupted the city’s lifeline—the Mumbai suburban railway network.

Heavy rainfall in Thane district has caused the Ulhas River to swell significantly, leading to flooding.

The strong river current damaged a major water pipeline of the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC), bringing the city’s water supply to a complete halt for the past 48 hours.

The technical failure has left thousands of families in both the eastern and western parts of Kalyan and Dombivli facing a severe water shortage.

The situation is particularly critical in the Beturkar Pada area, where women have taken to the streets carrying buckets, tubs, and drums in search of water.

The Western Ghats saw exceptional rainfall, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) reporting that Lonavala, a popular tourist destination, recorded 1300 mm of rainfall from Sunday (July 5, 2026) to Wednesday (July 8, 2026) morning.

On Tuesday (July 7, 2026) alone, 525 mm of rainfall was recorded. In the IMD’s scheme of categorisation, rainfall over 200 mm is considered “extremely high” rainfall.

The water level in Godavari has increased amid incessant rains in Nashik district, while landslides and road closures have also been reported.

The district administration has urged people living on the banks of Godavari, Kadva and Girna rivers to shift their valuables, livestock and other material to safer places amid discharge of water from various reservoirs, including Palkhed and Nandur Madhmeshwar weir.

Train services between Neral and Karjat stations in the Raigad district remained suspended for nearly an hour after the overflowing Ulhas river caused waterlogging on tracks, officials said. As many as nine Mumbai-bound flights were diverted to nearby airports due to inclement weather and low visibility at the Mumbai International Airport, sources said. All the diverted flights later returned and landed at the Mumbai airport, they said.