Unwired Connect Sets New Benchmark for Indian Building Automation with DALI-2 Certification

Unwired Connect, a leading provider of building automation and IoT solutions, today announced that its range of DALI-2 lighting control products has been certified by the DALI Alliance, the global industry body responsible for the Digital Addressable Lighting Interface (DALI) standard.

The DALI-2 DT8 RGB Driver from Unwired Connect, offering precise RGB colour control alongside the advanced interoperability of the DALI-2 standard

Unwired Connect became an Associate Member of the DALI Alliance in May 2026, with its DALI-2 products certified in June and July 2026 and several more in the pipeline. The certification covers the company’s 15W, 24W and 40W DT6 drivers, DT8 Tunable White drivers, and RGB DT8 drivers, marking a significant milestone in the company’s journey to build globally compliant automation products from India.

A selection from Unwired Connect’s DALI-2 certified constant current LED driver range, including DT6, DT8 Tunable White and DT8 RGB variants, all designed, developed and manufactured in India

With this achievement, Unwired Connect becomes one of the few Indian companies to design, develop, and manufacture DALI-2 certified products locally, reinforcing its commitment to advancing indigenous innovation in the building automation sector.

DALI-2 is the globally recognized standard for intelligent lighting control systems, enabling seamless interoperability between lighting and automation devices from different manufacturers. Certification ensures that products meet stringent requirements for performance, reliability, and compatibility, making them suitable for deployment across commercial buildings, hospitality projects, industrial facilities, and smart infrastructure developments worldwide.

Unlike many solutions available in the market that rely on imported or rebranded technologies, Unwired Connect’s DALI-2 certified products have been engineered from the ground up at the company’s R&D and Innovation Centre in India and manufactured locally. The achievement reflects the company’s ability to meet rigorous international standards while building technology tailored for the evolving needs of modern buildings.

“Achieving DALI-2 certification is a proud milestone for Unwired Connect and a testament to our team’s engineering expertise and commitment to innovation. What makes this achievement particularly significant is that these products have been designed, developed, and manufactured in India. As one of the few Indian companies with DALI-2 certified products, we are demonstrating that world-class automation technologies can be built locally while meeting the highest global standards. This certification further strengthens our position as a technology partner for the automation industry and enables us to offer customers a comprehensive portfolio spanning both wired and wireless automation solutions,” said Varun Joshi, Co-Founder, Unwired Connect.

“Getting DALI-2 certified is genuinely hard. Each driver had to prove itself on precise dimming, fault handling, and real plug-and-play compatibility with other brands’ devices, with nothing left to chance. Doing all of this in-house means we truly understand our hardware and firmware, and that gives us a strong base to keep expanding our DT6, DT8 Tunable White, and RGB range as our customers’ needs grow,” said Nitesh Vasant, Co-Founder and CTO, Unwired Connect.

The certification journey required Unwired Connect to adhere to stringent global benchmarks across hardware architecture, electronic design, firmware development, interoperability testing, and product performance validation. Successfully meeting these requirements underscores the company’s focus on engineering excellence and its ability to deliver globally competitive automation products.

The milestone also expands Unwired Connect’s market opportunities by enabling deeper engagement with system integrators, lighting manufacturers, and automation solution providers seeking standards-compliant products for large-scale projects. With a complete portfolio that now supports both wired and wireless automation ecosystems, the company is well-positioned to address the growing demand for intelligent, energy-efficient, and future-ready buildings.

As smart building adoption accelerates across India and global markets, Unwired Connect remains focused on developing innovative automation technologies that simplify integration, enhance operational efficiency, and support sustainable infrastructure development.

About Unwired Connect

Unwired Connect is a technology-driven company specializing in building automation, IoT, and smart infrastructure solutions. Through its focus on research, innovation, and local manufacturing, the company develops intelligent products that enable smarter, more connected, and energy-efficient buildings. Unwired Connect’s solutions are deployed across commercial, industrial, and institutional environments, helping organizations accelerate their digital transformation and sustainability goals.

For more information visit: www.unwiredconnect.in