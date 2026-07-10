6, 6, 6, 6, 6… Indian captain Shreyas Iyer breaks Suryakumar Yadav’s MASSIVE record in 4th T20 vs England

Indian captain Shreyas Iyer notched up his second half-century of the series vs England but his side lost the match by 9 wickets at Bristol on Thursday.





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Indian captain Shreyas Iyer en route to scoring 80 not out vs England in the 4th T20 in Bristol. (Photo: IANS)





India vs England 2026 4th T20: Team India’s T20I skipper Shreyas Iyer is going through a horror patch as captain of the side since taking over from Suryakumar Yadav last month but that hasn’t stopped the runs coming from his blade. The Indian skipper top-scored with 80 not out off 49 balls with 5 sixes and 4 four as the visitors were restricted to 158 for 7 in 4th T20I match at County Ground in Bristol on Thursday.

England chased down the target with ease, winning the game by nine wickets with more than six overs to spare to take an unassailable 3-0 lead in the series. But Iyer managed to beat the record of former skipper Suryakumar Yadav for most runs in a T20I series in England.

The Punjab Kings skipper during his second half-century of the series, has scored 190 runs in 4 games in the series in England this year. He surpassed Suryakumar Yadav’s tally of 170 runs in 3 matches in a bilateral series in 2022.

Former India batter Yuvraj Singh is in 3rd place with 153 runs in 5 matches in the 2009 T20 World Cup in England while current Indian head coach Gautam Gambhir had managed to score 148 runs in 5 matches in the same tournament.

Mr. Maximum Sarpanch! The stump mic caught a fun exchange between Abhishek Sharma & Shreyas Iyer! #ENGvIND 4th T20I Streaming LIVE on JioHotstar! pic.twitter.com/ZoN2C11OY1 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) July 9, 2026

In addition to this, Iyer’s luck with the toss also continued in the 4th T20I in Bristol on Thursday. He became the first-ever captain in the world to win six tosses in a row in his first 6 games in charge as a captain. The run of Iyer winning the toss began in Belfast last month in the first game of two-match T20I series vs Ireland.

However, Iyer is yet to win a single match in the six matches in charge as Indian skipper. He has lost 5 matches and one game at Chester-le-Street in Durham was washed out due to rain.

Indians have now lost back-to-back T20I series for the first time since 2019. Back then India had lost to New Zealand 2-1 followed by a 2-0 defeat at home against Australia.

“Again it was a disappointing one. 158 wasn’t the perfect total on the board. Eventually we saw how quickly they chased it down. When we came onto bowl I just asked the bowlers to repeat the lengths as much as possible. Top of middle and leg was difficult to score off. We fell short on our execution,” Iyer said at the post-match presentation in Bristol on Thursday.

The Indian skipper was pleased with his performance but said it doesn’t matter as it didn’t come in a winning cause. “Definitely happy with my performance, but see, if it’s not on the winning cause, it just goes to the side. So disappointed on that aspect because whenever I play, I want to perform and see to it that my team wins. But unfortunately, today wasn’t that day. Definitely look forward in the next game,” he said.