Agent Kim Reactivated episode 5 Release date streaming details and what to expect from So Ji sub revenge thriller

So Ji-sub’s Agent Kim Reactivated continues to keep viewers on the edge of their seats. As Agent Kim Reactivated episode 5 nears, here’s everything you need to know about its release date, streaming platform, and what lies ahead.





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Agent Kim Reactivated episode 5 (PC: IMDb)





So Ji-sub’s gripping action thriller Agent Kim Reactivated has quickly become one of the highest-rated miniseries of 2026. With every episode raising the stakes, viewers have been left eagerly waiting to see how Kim’s dangerous mission unfolds. The series has blended emotional family moments with high-octane action, making it a favourite among fans of revenge thrillers. After the dramatic events of episode 4, anticipation for the next chapter is at an all-time high. While the story has kept several surprises under wraps, episode 5 promises to push the narrative into even more dangerous territory. Here’s everything you need to know before Agent Kim Reactivated episode 5 drops.

Agent Kim Reactivated episode 5 release date

Agent Kim Reactivated episode 5 is scheduled to premiere on July 10, 2026 (Friday). The drama follows a weekly release schedule, with new episodes airing every Friday and Saturday. The series is expected to conclude with its final episode on July 25, 2026.

Agent Kim Reactivated episode 5 release time in India

In South Korea, Agent Kim Reactivated episode 5 will air on SBS at 9:50 pm KST. For international viewers, including those in India, the episode will be available shortly after its Korean broadcast.

Fans in India can expect the episode to be available around 6:20 pm IST or later at night.

Where to watch Agent Kim Reactivated episode 5 on OTT?

International audiences can stream Agent Kim Reactivated episode 5 on Netflix, where new episodes are released every week after their Korean broadcast.

Viewers in South Korea can watch the latest episode on SBS.

Agent Kim Reactivated episode 5: What to expect

Agent Kim Reactivated episode 4 ended with Kim finding himself in a dangerous situation with a lot of enemies as his search for his missing daughter took another unexpected turn. With powerful enemies closing in and new secrets beginning to emerge, episode 5 is expected to focus on Kim’s next move as he uncovers more about the people behind the conspiracy.

Viewers can also expect more intense fight sequences, emotional confrontations, and deeper insight into Kim’s past as an elite operative.

With Agent Kim Reactivated episode 5 set to deliver more twists and explosive action, K-drama fans have plenty to look forward to as Kim inches closer to the truth behind his daughter’s kidnapping.