Lock Upp 2: Gaurav Khanna confirms knowing about Akanksha Chamola’s sexuality, talks about divorce and trolls

The latest episode of Lock Upp Season 2 turned emotional as actor Gaurav Khanna entered the show to meet estranged wife Akanksha Chamola for the first time since the couple publicly announced their se





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The latest episode of Lock Upp Season 2 turned emotional as actor Gaurav Khanna entered the show to meet estranged wife Akanksha Chamola for the first time since the couple publicly announced their separation. The reunion quickly became one of the most talked-about moments of the episode, with the two opening up about trolling, public scrutiny and the pain of ending a relationship while still caring for each other.

As Gaurav entered the house, both he and Akanksha became emotional. During their conversation, Gaurav revealed that they had discussed their separation before he left for Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. He told Akanksha, “It (the divorce) is the biggest news right now. We discussed this in May before I left for KKK. Everyone thinks that we have already been divorced for a year or so. They are saying that Akanksha was giving auditions in that show (Bigg Boss) and I was doing it for sympathy. So I had to come, I haven’t told a single soul until today.”

Akanksha clarified that she had been honest about their situation on the show. She said, “But maine show mein clearly bola hai ki ham separate reh rahe the 18 months se, abhi humne legal kiya hai right before I entered the show.” Gaurav added that people had misunderstood their relationship and formed their own narratives. “They have misunderstood and think that I’m taking you everywhere with me just to make you famous and all that,” he said.

Gaurav also spoke about dealing with public backlash, saying, “I’m just avoiding media. Everybody wants a piece of this pie. People are calling it fake. People think that I’m just acting. I was so surprised with the way people have taken it. They got an open ground to party, making up whatever stories they want.”

He also emphasised that despite their separation, he still feels protective towards Akanksha. “I can’t take anything against you because legally you are still my wife and I am still your husband. I don’t like when speak ill of anyone I’ve been with or I’am with.”

Akanksha, however, pointed out that they have never encouraged trolls. “If people cannot accept the fact that two people in a mature relationship, can separate happily, with a smile, and as friends without fighting, then that is their problem.”

Truly impressed by Akansha’s grace and composure. While her so-called legal husband, Gaurav, tried to blame her and tarnish her image for speaking her truth, she responded with dignity instead of drama. That speaks volumes.✨#AkankshaChamola #lockUpp2 #GauravKhana pic.twitter.com/0vcsghoWm0 — k̷᭕ᬁ️ (@jawaiji_) July 9, 2026

The conversation became even more emotional when Gaurav admitted that the separation had been difficult for him. He said, “Getting separated is not an easy thing for me. I’m holding my self very strongly. It is very difficult when you don’t have anyone to speak to.” Akanksha broke down and responded, “I don’t have anyone to speak to. You’re still in your house. You can still call your parents and talk. Main kisi se baat nahi kar sakti.”

Later, during a conversation with host Farah Khan, Gaurav confirmed that he was aware of Akanksha’s revelation about her sexuality and had always accepted her for who she is. Akanksha said, “Yeah, he accepted me,” while Gaurav added, “I have always said that if you like someone like them completely. So, I have always been that guy.” Akanksha praised him for being understanding, saying, “He was very open-minded. He understood my feelings and everything and he accepted graciously.”

After Gaurav’s exit, Akanksha opened up to Pamela about the backlash she has faced for her choice not to have children. She said, “For almost a year, I have been taking s***. I have been taking grief from everyone. I have been condemned and shamed for not wanting to have kids. These guys told me to leave him and said things like he wants to be a father. I am ruining his life, his chance to be a parent. But now you can’t accept that we are separating also?”

Later, while speaking to Ram Kapoor, an emotional Akanksha added, “It just keeps getting worse and worse for me every day. I am being publicly lynched. It is like a witch trial.”