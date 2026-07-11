India Vs England, 5th T20I: Jos Buttler and Harry Brook smash world record as hosts complete 4-0 clean sweep of Shreyas Iyer’s men

Jos Buttler became the highest run-scorer in the shortest format for England with a brutal century while captain Harry Brook fell short of just 5 runs from his triple figure but the hosts had enough to thrash India for the 4th time in the series and complete a 4-0 whitewash.

Just a few months ago, England suffered their 2nd consecutive semi-final defeat against India at the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 but a lot has changed since then. After remaining nearly 2 years unbeaten in bilateral T20Is, the Men in Blue have suffered back-to-back series defeats, first against Ireland and now England.

Shreyas Iyer will have to wait a bit more long to earn his first win as captain, but for now he has a lot to reflect on. His side suffered its latest defeat by 56 runs in the 5th T20I at the Rose Bowl. The crushing victory allowed England to seal a historic 4-0 series clean sweep and officially ended India’s 1,601-day run at the top of the ICC T20I team rankings.

Opting to field first after captain Shreyas Iyer won his fifth toss of the summer, India found an early breakthrough when Prasidh Krishna dismissed Phil Salt.

Also Read: India Vs England, 5th T20I: Jos Buttler become England’s highest T20I scorer, overtakes MS Dhoni with THIS record

However, that remained India’s lonely moment of celebration. Buttler and Brook joined forces to dismantle the bowling attack, stitching together a world-record 233-run partnership for the second wicket, the highest for any wicket in T20I history.

England’s young star Brook set the tone by racing to a 19-ball half-century, taking a special liking to left-arm spinner Axar Patel. Brook danced down the track to launch Axar for two consecutive sixes in a 10th over that leaked 25 runs, completely deflating India’s plans.

At the other end, the 35-year-old Buttler played a career-best knock of 131 runs off just 64 balls, featuring 12 boundaries and eight sixes. While his initial 50 runs took 34 deliveries, he accelerated effortlessly to score his next 50 in just 17 balls.

With pacer Harshit Rana ruled out of the tour due to a hamstring tear, India handed a debut to Suryansh Shedge, who gave away 24 runs in an over. Prince Yadav also suffered a heavy beating, conceding 60 runs in his four overs as England finished on a mammoth 257 for three.

Chasing a virtually impossible target of 258, India’s batting line-up collapsed under scoreboard pressure despite registering their best total of the UK tour, finishing on 201 for eight. Openers fell early, leaving Ishan Kishan and Tilak Varma to wage a lone battle. Captain Shreyas Iyer had a good start but couldn’t contain it, getting out for 28 off 26.

Kishan scored a quick 56 off 35 balls, while Varma struck a 25-ball 53 to beef up their personal statistics, but the target stayed well out of reach. Captain