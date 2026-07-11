Manipal University Jaipur and Rajasthan Agriculture Department Sign MoU to Promote AI-Driven Agricultural Innovation

In a significant initiative aimed at accelerating technology-led transformation in agriculture, Manipal University Jaipur (MUJ) and the Department of Agriculture, Government of Rajasthan, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on research, innovation, and the application of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and smart technologies for sustainable agricultural development across the state.

Manipal University Jaipur and Department of Agriculture, Government of Rajasthan signed MoU



The MoU was signed at the Department of Agriculture, Government of Rajasthan, in the presence of Smt. Manju Rajpal, IAS, Principal Secretary, Agriculture, Horticulture and Panchayati Raj (Agriculture) Department, Government of Rajasthan, and Shri Naresh Goyal, IAS, Commissioner, Department of Agriculture, Government of Rajasthan. Representing Manipal University Jaipur were Prof. Amit Soni, Registrar, and Prof. Vijaypal Singh Dhaka, Dean – Quality and Accreditation.



The collaboration aims to bridge academia, technology, and governance to develop innovative solutions that enhance agricultural productivity, improve resource efficiency, and promote sustainable farming practices. It will also create a platform for translating research outcomes into practical applications that directly benefit farmers and the agricultural ecosystem.



Under the agreement, both institutions will jointly undertake research in emerging agricultural technologies, develop AI-enabled smart farming solutions, organise capacity-building programmes for farmers and agricultural professionals, promote climate-resilient and sustainable farming practices, establish a Centre of Excellence for agricultural research and innovation, support agri-tech entrepreneurship and startups, and strengthen academic and institutional collaboration.



Highlighting the significance of the collaboration, Prof. Amit Soni, Registrar, Manipal University Jaipur, said, “This partnership brings together the academic and research strengths of the University with the policy vision and field expertise of the Department of Agriculture. Through collaborative research, innovation, and capacity building, we aim to develop technology-driven solutions that contribute meaningfully to the agricultural sector and strengthen Rajasthan’s innovation ecosystem.”



The collaboration will also facilitate interdisciplinary research involving faculty members, researchers, and students while encouraging knowledge exchange, technology transfer, and joint innovation projects in precision agriculture, digital farming, data analytics, and AI-driven decision support systems.



The initiative is expected to contribute to Rajasthan’s efforts towards building a modern, technology-enabled agricultural ecosystem by fostering innovation, encouraging entrepreneurship, and accelerating the adoption of smart agricultural practices. It also aligns with national priorities of promoting digital agriculture, strengthening food security, and enhancing farmers’ income through scientific and technological interventions.



With this landmark partnership, Manipal University Jaipur continues to expand its role as a research-driven institution working closely with government and industry to develop solutions that create measurable social and economic impact.



To know more about Manipal University Jaipur please visit jaipur.manipal.edu