Delhi Weather today: Will it rain in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram and Ghaziabad? Check IMD latest updates

Will Delhi-NCR witness rain or a partly cloudy sky? Check IMD weather.





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Delhi Weather Update (PTI Image)





The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast widespread rainfall across several parts of the country on Saturday, with heavy to very heavy showers expected over many northern, eastern, and central states, including Delhi-NCR. According to the IMD’s press release, Isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, and Punjab from July 11 to July 12; Himachal Pradesh from July 11 to 14; Uttarakhand from July 11 to 17; East Uttar Pradesh from July 12 to 15. Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall is likely over Chhattisgarh from July 14 to 17.

The weather agency has also forecast isolated thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds reaching speeds of 40–50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph, over East Madhya Pradesh from July 11 to 14 and Vidarbha from July 13 to 15. Meanwhile, West Madhya Pradesh is likely to experience isolated thunderstorms with gusty winds of 30–40 kmph, gusting up to 50 kmph, between July 11 and 14.

Isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on July 13–14 and again on July 17. Gangetic West Bengal is expected to receive heavy rainfall from July 11–13 and July 16–17, while Jharkhand is likely to witness heavy rain from July 12–14, Bihar from July 13–15, and Odisha from July 11–15. The IMD has also forecast isolated very heavy rainfall over Bihar and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim on July 11 and 12.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi is expected to witness a partly cloudy sky on Sunday, July 12. The maximum and minimum temperatures over Delhi are likely to be in the range of

37°C to 39°C and 26°C to 28°C, respectively. The minimum temperature will be normal (-1.5°C to 1.5°C) at most places, and the maximum temperatures will be above normal (1.6°C to 3.0°C) at most places over Delhi. The weather agency stated, “The predominant surface wind is likely to be from southwest direction with surface wind speed reaching up to 15 kmph during the morning hours. The wind speed will increase becoming up to 18 kmph from the southwest direction during the afternoon. The wind speed will decrease becoming up to 15 kmph from the southwest direction during the evening and night.”

What will the weather be in Delhi-NCR on July 13?

July 13: Partly cloudy sky. The maximum and minimum temperatures over Delhi are likely to be in the range of

36°C to 38°C and 28°C to 30°C, respectively. The minimum temperature will be above normal (1.6°C to 3.0°C) at most places and the maximum temperatures will be above normal (1.6°C to 3.0°C) at most places over Delhi. The

predominant surface wind is likely to be from west direction with surface wind speed reaching up to 15 kmph during

the morning hours. The wind speed will increase becoming up to 20 kmph from the west direction during the afternoon. The wind speed will increase becoming up to 25 kmph from the west direction during evening and night.

Will it be cloudy in Delhi-NCR on July 14?

July 14: Generally cloudy sky. Possibility of a spell of very light to light rain/thunderstorm/lightning towards evening/night. The maximum and minimum temperatures over Delhi are likely to be in the range of 37°C to 39°C and 27°C to 29°C, respectively. The minimum temperature will be above normal (1.6°C to 3.0°C) at most places and maximum temperatures will be near above normal (1.6°C to 3.0°C) at most places over Delhi. The predominant surface wind is likely to be from the west direction with wind reaching up to 20 kmph during the morning hours. The surface wind speed will decrease becoming up to 15 kmph from the west direction during the afternoon. The wind speed will increase becoming up to 20 kmph from the west direction during evening and night.

On July 9, the national Capital registered a daily average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 48, marking its first “Good” air quality day of 2026, according to the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM). It was the city’s cleanest air day this year and the first time Delhi entered the “Good” category since September 10, 2023. As per the CPCB standards, an AQI of 0-50 is considered ‘good’, 51-100 ‘satisfactory’, 101-200 ‘moderate’, 201-300 ‘poor’, 301-400 ‘very poor’, and 401-500 ‘severe’.