Harmanpreet Kaur’s Team India create HISTORY at Lord’s, beat England by 270 runs to win 1st ever Test at iconic venue

With only 4 wickets required to wrap up the game at the end of day 3, India completed formalities in the morning session on day four, dismissing England for 186 in 62.5 overs





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India’s Deepti Sharma celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of England’s Issy Wong during the fourth day of the one-off Test match between India Women and England Women at Lord’s Cricket Ground, in London, England, on Monday, July 13, 2026. (Photo: IANS/X/@BCCIWomen)





Harmanpreet Kaur’s team India has scripted massive history that will take some pain away from their horrendous exit from the recently concluded ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 by beating England in the historic one-off Test match at the home of cricket – the Lord’s. It was the first-ever women’s red-ball game at the venue and the Indians have become the first victors.

This match will be remembered forever in cricketing folklore and deservingly, the Indians will find themselves on the right side of history. India produced an absolutely dominating performance to seal a massive 270-run victory as Lord’s witnessed its first women’s Test match after a wait of 142 years.

Although the Indian team produced a comprehensive and collective all round performance, the standout performers for India were wicket-keeper batter Yastika Bhatia and right-arm seamer Kranti Gaud.

More to follow..