Who is Mahesh Babu’s nephew Siddharth Ghattamaneni? All about his personal life and engagement with Hyein Kim

Siddharth Ghattamaneni, nephew of Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu, is making headlines after his engagement with South Korean entrepreneur Hyein Kim.





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Mahesh Babu’s nephew Siddharth Ghattamaneni and Hyein Kim get engaged (PC: Twitter)





The Ghattamaneni family has welcomed a special moment as Siddharth Ghattamaneni, the younger nephew of Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu, begins a new journey. Unlike many members of his famous family who are closely connected with cinema, Siddharth has maintained a quiet presence away from the entertainment spotlight. His engagement with longtime South Korean girlfriend Hyein Kim, also known as Jinny, has now brought him into public attention. The intimate celebration took place in Italy with close family members and friends joining the couple for the memorable occasion.

Siddharth Ghattamaneni’s engagement with Hyein Kim

Siddharth Ghattamaneni recently exchanged rings with Hyein Kim during a destination engagement ceremony in Italy. The couple celebrated the occasion in the presence of their loved ones in a beautiful setting. Both Siddharth and Hyein were seen dressed in elegant traditional outfits, adding charm to the private celebration.

Hyein Kim, who is also called Jinny, has mostly stayed away from public attention. The couple has reportedly been together for a long time before deciding to take their relationship forward. Following the engagement, fans shared their wishes for the couple after glimpses from the ceremony appeared online.

Namrata Shirodkar shares glimpse of celebrations

Mahesh Babu’s wife and former actress Namrata Shirodkar shared pictures from Siddharth and Hyein’s engagement, giving fans a rare look at the family celebration. Sharing her happiness, she congratulated the couple and wished them love, happiness and a beautiful future together. Her post quickly received reactions from fans and members of the film industry. Many extended their best wishes to Siddharth and Hyein as they started this new chapter of their lives.

See Namrata Shirodkar’s viral post here

Who is Siddharth Ghattamaneni?

Siddharth Ghattamaneni is the younger son of late Telugu actor and producer Ramesh Babu, who was the elder brother of Mahesh Babu. He belongs to the well-known Ghattamaneni family, which has a strong connection with Telugu cinema. While his elder brother Ashok Galla followed the family’s cinematic path and became an actor, Siddharth decided to stay away from films.

He chose to build his career in the corporate field and has largely maintained a private lifestyle. Despite staying away from acting, Siddharth remains connected with his family and is often present during important celebrations and gatherings. His decision to maintain privacy has helped him lead a life away from the constant media attention that comes with being part of a film family.

Ghattamaneni family’s connection with cinema

The Ghattamaneni family has been one of the most respected names in Telugu cinema. Mahesh Babu continues to be among the biggest stars in the industry, while the family’s legacy was also shaped by legendary actor Krishna and late actor-producer Ramesh Babu. Siddharth’s engagement has once again highlighted the strong bond within the family, with members coming together to celebrate personal milestones.

Mahesh Babu’s upcoming film Varanasi

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu is preparing for his much-awaited epic action-adventure film Varanasi, directed by legendary S. S. Rajamouli. Earlier known by its working title SSMB29, the project is being made on a reported budget of around Rs 1,400 crore, making it one of the biggest Indian film productions. The film also features global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Prithviraj Sukumaran in crucial roles.

The film is expected to release worldwide on April 7, 2027. The story follows a Shiva devotee who embarks on a mysterious journey involving ancient secrets, powerful forces and events spanning different periods of history. The movie is being shot on a massive scale with international locations and advanced visual effects planned for the theatrical experience.