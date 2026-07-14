MS Dhoni spotted enjoying snacks while watching over India vs England’s 1st ODI; His interaction with young fan goes viral – Watch

Former India captain, the legendary MS Dhoni was spotted enjoying some snacks while watching over the Indian team take on England in the 1st of a 3-match ODI series at Edgbaston today. Dhoni looked ab





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MS Dhoni watching over the India vs England, 1st ODI at Edgbaston. (Credits: Screengrab)





Former India captain, the legendary MS Dhoni was spotted enjoying some snacks while watching over the Indian team take on England in the 1st of a 3-match ODI series at Edgbaston today. Dhoni looked absolutely sharp and extremely delighted to witness the opening one-day, which actually kicks-off the Indian team’s preparation for next year’s ICC Cricket World Cup in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia.

MS Dhoni, who remains the last Indian captain to win the coveted 50-over world title, was spotted wearing Radio Earwigs for live commentary of the match. In a video uploaded by Star Sports, which is now going viral online, Dhoni can also be seen interacting with a young fan, who was wearing an India cap and the national jersey of the Spanish national Football team.

Watch the video

Safe to say, this kid has the best ‘guess who I sat next to’ story ever. 😎🤩#ENGvIND 1st ODI 👉 Streaming LIVE on JioHotstar! pic.twitter.com/xsm27mbXsE — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) July 14, 2026

The kid was seen sharing some popcorn with MS Dhoni, who could not refuse and obliged to the offer. It appeared as if the young boy was totally unaware as to who he was sitting beside with as he appeared very nonchalant.

More to follow..