Mumbai Weather Update: Thane, Mumbai, Sindhudurg, Palgarh, Dhule, Nandurbar, Jalgaon likely to witness rain today, IMD says...

Southwest Monsoon activity remained subdued in large parts of India, with heavy precipitation largely confined to Uttarakhand, Himachal, West Bengal, and the northeastern states.





Share Share Article https://www.india.com/news/india/mumbai-weather-update-maharashtra-monsoon-imd-alert-thane-mumbai-sindhudurg-palgarh-dhule-nandurbar-jalgaon-bmc-8473159/ Copy









Monsoon Weather Update





Mumbai: It’s been over four days since Maharashtra last witnessed rainfall, leading to a rise in temperatures and heatwave-like conditions. However, the state may receive heavy showers in the coming days. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), several parts of Maharashtra are likely to witness moderate rainfall today. Rainfall with thundershowers has been predicted in Palghar and Raigad districts. Light to moderate rainfall has been predicted in Ratnagiri district. Light rainfall has been predicted in Thane, Mumbai, and Sindhudurg.

In North Maharashtra, rain with thundershowers has been predicted in Dhule, Nandurbar, Jalgaon districts. Light rain is predicted in two districts, Nashik and Ahilyanagar. There is a possibility of rain with thundershowers in the Nashik Ghatmatha area.

Maharashtra Weather Update: Key details

In the Konkan region, rainfall with thundershowers has been predicted in Palghar and Raigad districts.

Light to moderate rainfall has been predicted in Ratnagiri district.

Light rainfall has been predicted in Thane, Mumbai and Sindhudurg.

In North Maharashtra, rain with thundershowers has been predicted in Dhule, Nandurbar, Jalgaon districts.

Light rain is predicted in two districts, Nashik and Ahilyanagar.

There is a possibility of rain with thundershowers in the Nashik Ghatmatha area.

In western Maharashtra, the weather is likely to remain dry in two districts, Pune and Solapur.

Light rain is expected in Sangli, Satara, Kolhapur and Kolhapur Ghatmatha areas.

In the Marathwada region, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Jalna districts are expected to experience rain accompanied by thundershowers.

Parbhani, Beed, Latur and Dharashiv districts are likely to experience dry weather.

Hingoli and Nanded districts are expected to experience light rain.

The Meteorological Department has not issued any alert in the districts of Akola, Amravati, Bhandara, Buldhana, Yavatmal, Wardha, Nagpur, Gondia, Washim in Vidarbha.

Monsoon activity subdued in large parts of India

Southwest Monsoon activity remained subdued in large parts of India, with heavy precipitation largely confined to Uttarakhand, Himachal, West Bengal, and the northeastern states. The India Meteorological Department, in its daily bulletin on Sunday, predicted ‘isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall’ likely over northeast India, West Bengal, and Bihar during the next 2-3 days and isolated heavy falls over east Uttar Pradesh in 4-5 days.

The IMD also forecast weak rainfall activity in northwest, west central and over south Peninsular India in the next 6-7 days. For Uttarakhand, the IMD issued a red alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall.

On Sunday, heavy rainfall triggered landslides across Uttarakhand, blocking 126 roads, including two national highways, while a wall collapse in Dehradun left a woman injured and forced seven families to evacuate.

Repair work was underway on the Yamunotri Highway, which has been closed for the past three days due to a landslide at Syanachatti. According to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), the Rishikesh-Yamunotri National Highway has remained closed for the past three days after a landslide at Syanachatti.