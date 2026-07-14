Shah Rukh Khan gets BIG relief as Supreme Court dismisses plea against Mannat renovation

The King of Bollywood has secured a major legal victory after the Supreme Court refused to entertain a petition against the renovation of his sea-facing home, Mannat, bringing relief in the long-running matter.





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Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat renovation gets legal relief (PC: Twitter)





The “Badshah of Bollywood,” Shah Rukh Khan and his wife, Gauri Khan, have received a major legal boost after the Supreme Court dismissed a petition challenging the renovation of their iconic Mumbai residence, Mannat. The verdict clears the path for the couple to move ahead with the planned expansion of the Bandra bungalow, including the addition of two residential floors. The decision also brings an end to a long-running legal challenge over the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) clearance granted for the project.

Supreme Court dismisses plea against SRK’s Mannat renovation

The Supreme Court has refused to interfere with the renovation plans for Shah Rukh Khan’s sea-facing bungalow, Mannat, giving the actor and his wife Gauri Khan significant legal relief. The petition had questioned the validity of the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) clearance issued for the proposed renovation, claiming that environmental norms had been violated.

However, the apex court dismissed the appeal and upheld the earlier decision of the National Green Tribunal (NGT), which had rejected the petition in September 2025. A bench comprising Justices Surya Kant Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohan also raised doubts over the credibility of the petition while refusing to overturn the tribunal’s order. With the latest ruling, the CRZ approval remains valid and the renovation work can now move ahead without any legal obstacle.

Why was the petition filed against Mannat’s renovation?

The legal challenge was initiated by Mumbai-based activist Santosh Daundkar, who argued that the CRZ clearance for Mannat’s renovation did not comply with environmental regulations. He first approached the National Green Tribunal seeking cancellation of the approval. The NGT dismissed his plea after examining the matter. Unsatisfied with the outcome, Daundkar moved the Supreme Court. The apex court has now upheld the tribunal’s decision and rejected the appeal, effectively closing the matter in favour of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan.

What changes are planned at SRK’s Mannat?

The renovation plan includes the addition of two new residential floors to Mannat while retaining the heritage value of the iconic property. The approval allows the Khans to modernise and expand their residence without affecting the legal status of the CRZ permission.

Located in Mumbai’s Bandra area, Mannat remains one of the city’s most famous celebrity homes. Every year thousands of fans gather outside the bungalow on Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday to catch a glimpse of the superstar as he greets them from the balcony. The residence has become one of Bollywood’s most recognisable landmarks over the years.

Shah Rukh Khan’s next film

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for the release of King, directed by Siddharth Anand. Scheduled to hit theatres on December 24 2026 in a legendary clash with Avengers Doomsday and Dune: Chapter 3. The action entertainer marks Shah Rukh’s first full-fledged on-screen collaboration with his daughter Suhana Khan.

The film is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and also stars Deepika Padukone and Abhishek Bachchan in key roles. With international-scale action sequences and a massive festive release planned, King is among the most awaited Bollywood films of 2026.