Devajit Saikia appointed as Chairman of ICC’s governance review committee; BCCI secretary takes THESE major steps immediately

In a major administrative shakeup at its Annual Conference in Edinburgh, the International Cricket Council has formed two key sub-committees to manage global cricket governance and franchise leagues.

Board of Control for Cricket in India Secretary Devajit Saikia has been named Chair of the newly created Governance Review Committee. He will lead the panel alongside Dr. Mohammed Moosajee of Cricket South Africa and ICC Independent Director Dr. Ros Rivaz.

Additionally, the ICC established a Franchise Leagues Committee to oversee the rapid growth of T20 leagues worldwide. Former Bangladesh captain and newly elected BCB President Tamim Iqbal will chair this committee.

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The panel also features Devajit Saikia, Dr. Rudie van Vuuren of Namibia, Richard Gould of England, and Todd Greenberg of Australia. Alongside this role, the ICC formally recognized Iqbal as Bangladesh’s Full Member Director.

Expanding cricket’s global footprint, the ICC officially admitted Mauritius as its 111th member. The governing body stated that adding Mauritius aligns with its goal of growing the game in emerging markets and creating more development opportunities globally.

On the financial front, the ICC Board approved a USD 12.82 million loan to Cricket West Indies to help fund the member board’s ongoing operations.

The conference also focused heavily on member compliance and governance issues. Regarding Sri Lanka Cricket, the ICC acknowledged progress toward a revised constitution but insisted that fresh elections must happen quickly.

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Because a government-appointed nine-member transformation committee is currently running the board, Sri Lanka remains barred from attending ICC Board meetings for the time being.

Meanwhile, the ICC established specific reinstatement conditions that Cricket Canada must meet to lift its current suspension. The Canadian board was suspended last month due to serious violations regarding its governance and financial management.

Finally, the ICC officially placed France Cricket on notice after the association failed to meet the governing body’s mandatory membership criteria.