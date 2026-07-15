From Potential to Progress: How M3M Foundation is Empowering India's Youth Through Skills

A single opportunity has the power to change far more than one life.

M3M Foundation Empowering India’s Youth with Skills through the Kaushal Sambal initiative



It can replace uncertainty with confidence, dependence with dignity, and transform a job seeker into a job creator. More importantly, it creates a ripple effect, uplifting families, strengthening communities, and contributing to the nation’s progress.



Hajrat’s journey is a testament to this transformation.



Raised in a modest village, Hajrat dreamed of pursuing higher education and building a better future for his family. But when his father’s health deteriorated and financial responsibilities mounted, those dreams slowly gave way to uncertainty. Like countless young people across rural India, he wasn’t short of ambition; he simply lacked access to the opportunities that could help him realise it.



That changed when M3M Foundation’s iMpower Academy for Skills, under its flagship Kaushal Sambal initiative, reached his village. Encouraged to enrol in the Two-Wheeler Service Technician course, Hajrat stepped into a classroom that would redefine the course of his life.



The programme offered much more than technical training. Alongside practical skills, Hajrat gained digital literacy, workplace discipline, communication skills, entrepreneurial exposure, and most importantly, the confidence to believe in himself.



After completing the course, he had the opportunity to take up employment. Instead, he chose to build something of his own.



With continued support from M3M Foundation, Hajrat established iGarage, his own automobile workshop. Today, the business generates nearly Rs. 50,000 every month, allowing him to support his family with dignity and financial stability. He has expanded his livelihood by purchasing a vehicle attached to a taxi service, creating an additional source of income while generating employment for another individual.



Yet, perhaps the greatest measure of Hajrat’s success is not the business he built, but the opportunities he has created for others. Having once searched for a path forward himself, he has trained 12 young people, equipping them with skills that have enabled them to build independent careers and brighter futures.



Hajrat’s story is inspiring, but it is far from unique.



Across villages and underserved communities, thousands of young people are rewriting their futures through Kaushal Sambal, M3M Foundation’s flagship skill development and livelihood initiative. Guided by the vision of Dr. Payal Kanodia, Chairperson and Trustee, M3M Foundation, the programme is helping bridge the gap between aspiration and opportunity by equipping youth with industry-relevant skills, entrepreneurial capabilities, and the confidence to pursue sustainable livelihoods.



Since its inception in 2019, Kaushal Sambal has expanded across 7 states, 12 districts, and 19 training centres, reaching more than 1,300 villages. Through a holistic approach that combines technical training with digital literacy, life skills, entrepreneurship development, and placement support, the initiative has now skilled over 15,000 young people, preparing them to thrive in an evolving economy.



Its impact is reflected not only in the number of youth trained, but in the lives transformed.



Today, more than 9,000 young professionals have entered the workforce across sectors including healthcare, hospitality, information technology, construction, retail, logistics, renewable energy, fashion, and manufacturing. With an impressive 76% placement rate and an average monthly income of Rs. 14,585, these young professionals collectively generate over Rs. 160 crore in annual earnings, strengthening household incomes, stimulating local economies, and contributing meaningfully to India’s economic growth.



The initiative is equally committed to ensuring that opportunities reach those who need them most. Women account for 56% of all trainees, while youth from Scheduled Castes, Other Backward Classes, minority communities, and other underserved sections are empowered with skills that enable them to achieve financial independence. Beyond employment, more than 2,400 aspiring entrepreneurs have established their own enterprises through Kaushal Sambal, creating livelihoods not only for themselves but also for others in their communities.



Hajrat’s journey finds reflection in countless others.



Amanpreet, who lost his father at a young age, watched his mother work as a daily wage labourer to support the family. Through training at iMpower Academy for Skills, he acquired professional expertise and the confidence to establish his own beauty business. Today, he earns approximately Rs. 20,000 every month, becoming the primary source of support for his family.



Similarly, Deepika, a young woman from a financially constrained farming family, overcame social and economic barriers through Kaushal Sambal’s skill development programme. Equipped with digital and professional competencies, she secured employment as a Data Entry Operator in Gurugram, earning a CTC of Rs. 16,000 per month. Her journey demonstrates how the right opportunity can empower young women to transform not only their own lives but also those of their families.



Behind every number is a story of resilience. Behind every skill acquired is a dream reclaimed. And behind every success story is the belief that when young people are empowered with the right opportunities, they don’t just transform their own futures, they create a lasting impact on families, communities, and the nation.



This World Youth Skills Day, M3M Foundation celebrates the limitless potential of India’s youth and reaffirms its commitment to equipping them with the skills, confidence, and opportunities they need to thrive. Because when one young person succeeds, the impact extends far beyond an individual achievement, it becomes a step towards building a stronger, more inclusive, and self-reliant India.

About M3M Foundation

M3M Foundation is the philanthropic arm of the M3M Group, working across education, health, livelihoods, sports, and environment. With a reach across 22 states and over 1,300 villages, the Foundation has positively impacted more than 5 million lives, driven by a vision of inclusive, sustainable, and transformative nation-building.