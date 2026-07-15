Odisha weather: According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), high alert has been issued for several parts of Odisha, predicting “extremely heavy rainfall” over the next 60 hours.





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Odisha weather: Will it rain during Jagannath Rath Yatra? IMD issues warning – Check IMD forecast for Puri, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack | Image; AI





Jagannath Rath Yatra, Odisha Weather: The Southwest monsoon has covered the entire India and heavy rains continue to batter parts of Odisha, triggering waterlogging and flood-like situations in several parts. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded a high alert for heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in parts of Odisha, including Puri, over the next 60 hours. The downpour has been triggered by the expected formation of a low-pressure area over the North Bay of Bengal.