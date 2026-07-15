The Times of Bengal

Odisha weather: Will it rain during Jagannath Rath Yatra? IMD issues warning

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Odisha weather: According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), high alert has been issued for several parts of Odisha, predicting “extremely heavy rainfall” over the next 60 hours.






jagannath rath yatra imd weather

Odisha weather: Will it rain during Jagannath Rath Yatra? IMD issues warning – Check IMD forecast for Puri, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack | Image; AI


Jagannath Rath Yatra, Odisha Weather: The Southwest monsoon has covered the entire India and heavy rains continue to batter parts of Odisha, triggering waterlogging and flood-like situations in several parts. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded a high alert for heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in parts of Odisha, including Puri, over the next 60 hours. The downpour has been triggered by the expected formation of a low-pressure area over the North Bay of Bengal.


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