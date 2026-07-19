Kartik Aaryan celebrates first National Award with family, gets emotional: A dream I have carried for years…

Watch viral video: Kartik Aaryan shares emotional reaction with parents after winning first National Award for Chandu Champion.







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Kartik Aaryan’s emotional moment with his parents





Actor Kartik Aaryan has added a major milestone to his career by winning his first-ever National Film Award. The actor was honoured with the Best Actor in a Leading Role award at the 72nd National Film Awards for his performance in Chandu Champion. Soon after the announcement, Kartik shared an emotional note, saying the achievement was a dream he had cherished for years. Kartik shared the honour with Malayalam superstar Mammootty, who won the award for his critically acclaimed performance in Bramayugam.

Taking to Instagram, Kartik expressed his gratitude and admitted that he was still trying to absorb the moment. “Still processing… Some moments are simply bigger than words, and this is one of them. A dream I’ve carried for years has finally come true. Forever humbled, forever grateful… Best Actor National Award #ChanduChampion,” he wrote.

Watch Kartik Aaryan’s emotional moment with his parents:

Directed by Kabir Khan, Chandu Champion is based on the inspiring life of Murlikant Petkar, India’s first Paralympic gold medallist in freestyle swimming. Released in 2024, the film follows Petkar’s extraordinary journey of determination, resilience and triumph.

To prepare for the role, Kartik underwent an intense physical transformation and rigorous training. His dedication to portraying the athlete authentically earned widespread praise from both critics and audiences.

At the 72nd National Film Awards, Kartik and Mammootty jointly received the Best Actor award for their performances in Chandu Champion and Bramayugam, respectively.

Apart from the acting honours, Article 370 was named Best Feature Film, while Bhangaar won Best Non-Feature Film and Ram-Nami received the Best Documentary award.

The winners were announced by the respective jury chairpersons in the presence of officials from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and the Press Information Bureau.

Considered India’s highest honour in cinema, the National Film Awards recognise excellence across feature films, non-feature films and writing on cinema, celebrating outstanding artistic and technical achievements from across the country.