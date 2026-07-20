Atlanta rapper Alley Boy dies at 39 after battle with Kidney failure; Last Instagram post goes viral

The hip-hop community is mourning the reported death of Atlanta rapper Alley Boy. As tributes continue to pour in, fans are revisiting his final Instagram post, which has taken on a deeply emotional meaning following the heartbreaking news.





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Atlanta rapper Alley Boy dies at 39 (PC: Twitter)





The hip-hop world woke up to heartbreaking news after reports emerged that Atlanta rapper Alley Boy had died at the age of 39. Known for his raw lyrics and strong influence on Atlanta’s trap music scene, the rapper built a loyal fan following over the years and earned respect from several big names in the industry. As news of his death spread across social media, thousands of fans began sharing memories, favourite songs and heartfelt tributes. At the same time, many also started revisiting his final Instagram post, which has now gone viral and is being widely shared online. The post has struck an emotional chord with fans, especially in light of the health struggles he had openly spoken about in recent years. While tributes continue to pour in, the circumstances surrounding his passing have also drawn attention, with many remembering not just his music but also the honesty with which he spoke about his battle with kidney disease.

Alley Boy dies at 39: Reports

Alley Boy, whose real name was Curt Freeman, has died after a long battle with kidney failure, according to various media reports. At the time of writing, neither his family nor his representatives have released an official statement confirming the exact cause of death. However, several well-known figures from the hip-hop community, including artists and industry personalities, have publicly paid tribute and stated that he had been battling kidney-related health issues.

Over the past few years, Alley Boy had spoken openly about his health, using his platform to encourage people to take kidney disease seriously and seek medical help when needed. His honesty earned praise from fans, many of whom appreciated that he used his personal experience to spread awareness.

The rapper was one of the key names associated with Atlanta’s trap music movement and Duct Tape Entertainment. Throughout his career, he collaborated with artists including Future, Meek Mill, Gucci Mane, Yo Gotti, and Young Jeezy, helping shape the Southern hip-hop sound.

Last Instagram post leaves fans emotional

Following the news of his reported death, fans quickly turned their attention to Alley Boy’s Instagram profile. His final post where we can see him vibing to a song, has since gone viral, with thousands of comments expressing shock, grief, and gratitude for the music he left behind.

Several fans also pointed out that Alley Boy had never hidden his health struggles. Instead, he chose to speak about them publicly in the hope that others would learn from his experience and prioritise their own health.

Who was Alley Boy?

Alley Boy (real name Curt Freeman) is an American rapper from Atlanta, Georgia, known for his role in the city’s street rap scene and his connection with Duct Tape Entertainment. He gained attention through mixtapes and songs such as Stack It Up, and collaborated with artists like Meek Mill, Future, and Yo Gotti.

He became known for his raw lyrics, Atlanta street influences, and projects like War Cry and Alley Shakur. Alley Boy was also recognised as a co-founder and leader figure within the Duct Tape movement alongside Big Bank Black.