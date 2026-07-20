Orientation Ends, Induction Begins: Manipal University Jaipur Welcomes Freshers from Every State and Union Territory

Manipal University Jaipur (MUJ) has successfully concluded its three-day Orientation Programme for the newly admitted undergraduate and postgraduate students of the 2026–27 academic session, recording a remarkable footfall of over 15,000, including students and their parents. Conducted through 13 meticulously planned sessions, the programme witnessed participation from students representing all the States and Union Territories of India, reaffirming MUJ’s position as one of the country’s leading destinations for multidisciplinary higher education.

President Dr N N Sharma addressing the new students and their parents



The orientation programme, organised across various faculties and schools of the University, provided the incoming students and their families with a comprehensive introduction to MUJ’s academic ecosystem, research culture, innovation-driven learning environment, global collaborations, student support services, campus life, and future-ready educational framework.



The various orientation sessions were addressed by President, Manipal University Jaipur, Prof. (Dr.) N. N. Sharma; Registrar, Prof. (Dr.) Amit Soni; Provost, Prof. (Dr.) Nitu Bhatnagar; Dean, Faculty of Science, Technology and Architecture (FoSTA), Prof. Kuldip Singh Sangwan; Dean, Faculty of Management, Commerce & Arts (FoMCA), Prof. Brajesh Kumar; Dean, Faculty of Law (FoL), Prof. Vijay Laxmi Sharma; Dean, Student Welfare, Prof. Madhura Yadav and Associate Dean, School of Arts, Dr. Trishu Sharma. Through their addresses, they welcomed the freshers to the MUJ family and encouraged them to embrace academic excellence, innovation, interdisciplinary learning, ethical values, and holistic development while making the most of the opportunities available on campus.



Addressing the students, President Prof. (Dr.) N. N. Sharma urged them to make the best use of the opportunities available at the University and uphold the values envisioned by the University’s founder, Late Dr. T.M.A. Pai. He encouraged students to cultivate curiosity, discipline, innovation, and lifelong learning while preparing themselves to become responsible global citizens. Dr. Sharma Motivated students through storytelling and sharing anecdotes from life experience. He also highlighted MUJ’s growing academic excellence reflected in national and international rankings, advanced research facilities, AI-enabled learning ecosystem, Cyber Labs, AR/VR laboratories, industry partnerships, and global academic collaborations.



The orientation programme featured dedicated sessions for students from the Faculty of Science, Technology and Architecture (FoSTA), Faculty of Management, Commerce & Arts (FoMCA), Faculty of Law, and the Faculty of Health Sciences. Students enrolled in engineering, computer science, architecture, biological sciences, management, commerce, economics, liberal arts, media and communication, fine arts, psychology, law, hotel management, biotechnology, and several postgraduate programmes participated in programme-specific sessions designed to familiarise them with their academic disciplines and future learning pathways.



Besides introducing students to the University’s academic regulations, examination system, research opportunities, innovation ecosystem, entrepreneurship initiatives, placement support, and student welfare services, the sessions also highlighted MUJ’s emphasis on experiential learning, interdisciplinary education and holistic development.



Following the successful completion of the Orientation Programme, the University commenced its Departmental Induction Programme on Monday to facilitate students’ transition into their respective academic departments. The induction program will continue from 20th to 24th July 2026.



During the induction sessions, students were welcomed by the Heads of Departments, Deans, programme coordinators, and faculty members, who introduced them to the academic structure, curriculum framework, credit system, departmental regulations, laboratories, studios, research facilities, innovation centres, mentorship programmes, and the various academic and co-curricular opportunities available within their disciplines.



The induction programme also enabled students to interact closely with faculty members, understand departmental expectations, explore research and project opportunities, and become acquainted with the learning environment that will shape their academic and professional journey over the coming years.



Speaking on the successful completion of the orientation programme, University officials noted that the overwhelming participation of students and parents from across the country reflects the growing trust reposed in Manipal University Jaipur as a premier institution of higher education. They added that the University’s integrated orientation and induction model has been carefully designed to ensure that every student experiences a smooth transition into university life while becoming part of an academically enriching, research-oriented, and student-centric environment.



With the successful conclusion of the three-day orientation and the commencement of departmental induction programmes, Manipal University Jaipur has formally welcomed the newest members of its academic community. As the academic session gathers momentum, the University looks forward to empowering the 2026–27 batch with world-class education, cutting-edge research opportunities, industry engagement, innovation-driven learning, and holistic development, preparing them to emerge as competent professionals, visionary leaders, and socially responsible citizens.



To know more about Manipal University Jaipur please visit – www.jaipur.manipal.edu.