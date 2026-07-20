Salesforce Launches SMB Growth Kit to Simplify Growth for Small Businesses in India

Salesforce, the #1 Agentic CRM*, today announced SMB Growth Kit, a connected offering for India’s small and medium businesses (SMBs) that brings Agentforce Sales, Slack, and Tableau into one platform designed to meet the needs of fast-growing Indian businesses. This powerful platform helps SMBs replace disconnected tools and apps with a simpler, smarter way to run their business—improving visibility, accelerating collaboration, supporting revenue growth, and going live in four – six weeks.

Agentforce Sales brings structure and visibility to the revenue engine. Instead of relying on spreadsheets, manual updates or one individual to maintain customer records, businesses get a real-time view of every lead, opportunity and pipeline. Automated lead assignment, workflow automation and mobile access help sales teams move faster, while built-in AI capabilities—including opportunity scoring, forecasting and intelligent recommendations—help teams focus on the opportunities that matter most without requiring specialist expertise.

For many SMBs, the biggest challenge isn’t adopting new technology—it’s getting people to use it. That’s where Slack becomes a powerful advantage. Already familiar and loved by many growing businesses, Slack has evolved beyond team messaging to become the “work operating system” where employees collaborate, make decisions and keep work moving. From sales and customer support to HR, IT, operations and external collaboration, teams work together in one place. For smaller businesses, where employees wear multiple hats, every hour saved has an outsized impact on productivity and growth.

Tableau completes the picture by turning business data into actionable insights. Rather than waiting for static reports or manually compiled spreadsheets, founders and business leaders can monitor pipeline health, revenue trends and business performance through live, mobile-friendly dashboards. Its intuitive drag-and-drop interface makes analytics accessible to every business user, while native connectivity with Salesforce provides real-time visibility into sales performance without the complexity of separate data warehouses or extensive integration projects.

Together, Agentforce Sales, Slack and Tableau create a connected operating system for growth—helping Indian SMBs sell smarter, collaborate faster and make confident decisions, all from a single platform that can be deployed in just four-six weeks. The SMB Growth Kit will be available immediately and includes structured onboarding, hands-on setup and post-go-live support. Teams can adopt AI-ready systems without turning implementation into another operational burden. The offering will be delivered in collaboration with select Salesforce reseller partners across India, helping ensure SMB customers receive a consistent onboarding, implementation and go-live experience.

Additional Comments on the News:

Mankiran Chowhan, Managing Director, Salesforce India, said, “India’s SMBs are moving quickly toward AI, but ambition alone is not enough. Many businesses are investing in AI, but far fewer have implemented it because their customer data, team conversations and business insights are still scattered. SMB Growth Kit gives growing businesses one connected system where sales activity, team conversations and live insights work together — helping teams act with more confidence, fewer blind spots and less guesswork.”

Swaroop Kaja, RVP – Sales, Salesforce India, said, “We launched SMB Growth Kit to give growing businesses one connected way to run sales, collaborate on deals and understand business performance in real time. With Agentforce Sales, Slack and Tableau working together, teams can spend less time chasing updates and more time moving customers forward. That is the immediate value: clearer pipeline, faster decisions and fewer blind spots. As these businesses grow, that connected data foundation also gives them a stronger base for using AI in ways that are trusted, useful and grounded in the reality of their business.”

Availability

SMB Growth Kit is available in India for small and medium businesses, exclusively through select Salesforce reseller partners. Salesforce teams support customers with structured onboarding, hands-on setup and post-go-live support, with businesses designed to be live and operational within four-six weeks of starting.

*Salesforce, the #1 CRM, powered by AI technology and capabilities.

About Salesforce

Salesforce helps organizations of any size become agentic enterprises – integrating humans, agents, apps, and data on a trusted, unified platform to unlock unprecedented growth and innovation.

Visit www.salesforce.com/in/ for more information.

Disclaimer: Pricing and packaging are subject to change. Availability may vary by region and is governed by customer agreements. Customers should base purchasing decisions on products and services currently available.