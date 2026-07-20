The Alliance: Zaid Darbar REACTS to Kushal Tandon's viral remark, apologises to wife Gauahar Khan, 'I just get...'

Zaid Darbar has responded after Kushal Tandon’s comment on The Alliance drew criticism online. As the clip spread across social media, Zaid apologised to Gauahar Khan, while the incident continued to fuel debate among viewers.





Share Share Article https://www.india.com/entertainment/the-alliance-zaid-darbar-reacts-to-kushal-tandons-viral-remark-apologises-to-wife-gauahar-khan-i-just-get-carried-away-with-my-life-8479230/ Copy









Zaid Darbar apologises to Gauahar Khan (PC: Twitter)





A recent episode of The Alliance, hosted by Kunal Kemmu, has sparked widespread discussion on social media after a remark made by contestant Kushal Tandon drew criticism from viewers. The comment, which many believed was directed at Gauahar Khan, quickly went viral and sparked online backlash. As the controversy grew, fellow contestant Zaid Darbar chose to address the situation publicly. The choreographer and content creator shared an emotional apology, saying he had not realised the seriousness of the moment. His response was later acknowledged by Gauahar Khan, who also reacted to the controversy with a message of support.

Why Kushal Tandon’s comment became controversial?

The incident took place during a casual conversation in the gym area of The Alliance. Kushal Tandon was speaking with Mini Mathur when he claimed that he had scored a big win over Zaid Darbar the previous night. As the conversation continued, Zaid explained that he had asked Kushal for a cigarette because the ones he had were not good. Responding to this, Kushal said, “Tujhe saali, saari meri cheezin pasand aati hai.”

Many viewers interpreted the remark as a reference to Gauahar Khan, who was previously in a relationship with Kushal before marrying Zaid Darbar. While Mini Mathur appeared surprised by the statement, Arslan Goni advised both contestants not to make such comments on the show. Kushal, however, replied, “It’s a joke.”

Zaid Darbar issues a public apology

Following the backlash, Banijay Asia shared a video in which Zaid Darbar addressed the controversy. With folded hands, he said, “Sometimes, I just get carried away with my life. I didn’t realize it. What Kushal said was wrong. And I took it lightly. It’s my fault.”

He further added, “I’m sorry. Really sorry. And I hope you understand what I am. You know me. You know what kind of a person I am. I can’t hurt anyone. I can hurt myself, but I can’t hurt anyone around me. That’s the truth.” The apology came after wildcard contestant Vanshaj Singh informed Zaid that Kushal’s remark had led to heavy criticism directed at Gauahar Khan on social media.

See viral video of Zaid Darbar here

Gauahar Khan backs her husband Zaid Darbar

Soon after the apology video was shared, Gauahar Khan responded in the comments section and expressed her support for her husband. She wrote, “Vanshaj is playing. Masti is ok, coz u know every silly thing doesn’t mean one gets offended. U are right, don’t get swayed by dirty play. Keep rocking Jaanu.” Her comment suggested that she stood by Zaid despite the controversy and encouraged him to stay focused on the game.

Kushal and Gauahar’s past relationship

Kushal Tandon and Gauahar Khan met during Salman Khan‘s Bigg Boss 7 in 2013 and soon began dating. The couple eventually parted ways in 2014. Several years later, Gauahar found love with Zaid Darbar. The couple got engaged in 2020 and married in December of the same year. They welcomed their first son, Zehaan, in 2023, followed by their second son in 2025. The past relationship between Kushal and Gauahar is one of the reasons why the recent comment became a topic of intense discussion among viewers.