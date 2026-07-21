Pakistan leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed turns out for Kavya Maran’s team in the Hundred

After already triggering plenty of controversy earlier this year, the Kavya Maran-led Sunrisers Leeds have caused even more after including Pakistani leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed in the side’s playing XI f
Updated: July 21, 2026, 11:33 PM IST
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After already triggering plenty of controversy earlier this year, the Kavya Maran-led Sunrisers Leeds have caused even more after including Pakistani leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed in the side’s playing XI for the 2026 Hundred’s opening match against MI London.
Abrar ahmed playing in the first game for sunrisers leeds pic.twitter.com/LFz8iliOdU
— సెలూన్ సత్తిబాబు (@saloonsathibabu) July 21, 2026
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The Hundred 2026: Is Abrar Ahmed playing for Sunrisers Leeds in tonight’s match against MI London?
🚨 ABRAR AHMED IS READY TO SHINE FOR SUNRISERS LEEDS!
Abrar Ahmed trained with SunRisers Leeds ahead of tonight’s clash against MI London.
Ready to make an impact in The Hundred!#AbrarAhmed #SunRisersLeeds pic.twitter.com/gshYapyQvS
— Ha55an Tufail (@HassanTufaill) July 21, 2026
Mi London won the toss and decided to Bowl first against sunrisers Leeds
Pakistani cricketer Abrar Ahmed playing in sunrisers Leeds #hundred pic.twitter.com/ZniHagt1o6
— Vikky Kumar (@eswargod) July 21, 2026
More to follow…