The Times of Bengal

Pakistan leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed turns out for Kavya Maran’s team in the Hundred

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After already triggering plenty of controversy earlier this year, the Kavya Maran-led Sunrisers Leeds have caused even more after including Pakistani leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed in the side’s playing XI f

Updated: July 21, 2026, 11:33 PM IST






Abrar Ahmed twitter reaction

Abrar Ahmed during net practice with the Sunrisers Leeds. (Credits: X)


After already triggering plenty of controversy earlier this year, the Kavya Maran-led Sunrisers Leeds have caused even more after including Pakistani leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed in the side’s playing XI for the 2026 Hundred’s opening match against MI London.


Read more:
The Hundred 2026: Is Abrar Ahmed playing for Sunrisers Leeds in tonight’s match against MI London?

More to follow…





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