RAG Holdings Earns Great Place to Work Certification, Reinforcing Its Commitment to Building Great Businesses Through People First Approach

RAG Holdings, a leading organization, with premium business centres in Dubai, enabling entrepreneurs to operate and scale in the UAE, has been officially Certified as a Great Place to Work®, one of the world’s most respected recognitions for workplace culture and employee experience.

The RAG Holdings Team celebrates its Great Place to Work Certification, recognizing a workplace culture built on trust, collaboration and shared success

Awarded entirely on confidential employee feedback, the Great Place to Work Certification recognizes organizations that consistently foster trust, collaboration, inclusivity, and professional growth.

For RAG Holdings, this recognition represents more than a workplace achievement—it reflects a philosophy that has guided the organization since its inception: Building great businesses starts with great people.

As Dubai continues to strengthen its position as one of the world’s leading destinations for entrepreneurship, innovation, and foreign investment, RAG Holdings believes that exceptional businesses are built on two foundations: an environment where companies can thrive and a culture where people can flourish.

Today, RAG Holdings has evolved beyond traditional business setup by creating a comprehensive business growth ecosystem. Through its network of premium business centres and flexible office spaces across Dubai, combined with integrated corporate services, RAG empowers entrepreneurs, startups, SMEs and multinational organizations with everything they need to establish, operate and expand successfully in the UAE.

Its ecosystem includes premium office spaces, coworking environments, meeting facilities, Mainland and Free Zone company formation, PRO services, Golden Visa support, accounting and bookkeeping, corporate compliance, trademark registration, and strategic business advisory-all delivered through a seamless, client-centric experience.

“At RAG Holdings, we have always believed that our greatest investment is our people. This certification is particularly meaningful because it comes directly from the voices of our employees. It reflects the culture we have built together-one founded on trust, collaboration, learning and shared success. As we continue expanding our Business Growth Ecosystem and supporting entrepreneurs from around the world, our people will remain our greatest strength.” Rassal Ahmed, Chief Executive Officer, RAG Holdings.

The Great Place to Work® Certification™ marks another significant milestone in RAG Holdings’ journey as it continues to redefine how businesses establish and grow in the UAE.

More than a provider of business services, RAG Holdings has built an integrated ecosystem that supports businesses throughout every stage of their journey, from securing premium office infrastructure and launching operations to managing compliance, accessing strategic advisory, expanding into new markets and building long-term business success.

The milestone was celebrated with employees, founder & CEO Rassal Ahmed and the leadership team, recognizing the people whose passion and dedication continue to drive the organization forward. The celebration was further made memorable with a congratulatory message from Dr. Shashi Tharoor to the entire RAG team.

The company believes that exceptional employee experiences create exceptional client experiences. By continuously investing in its people, leadership, and workplace culture, RAG Holdings strengthens its ability to deliver outstanding service while contributing to Dubai’s vision of becoming the world’s preferred destination for entrepreneurs and global businesses.

As RAG Holdings continues its regional expansion, the company remains committed to attracting exceptional talent, developing future leaders and building a workplace culture that inspires innovation, collaboration and sustainable growth.

About RAG Holdings

RAG Holdings is a leading business growth ecosystem enabling entrepreneurs and enterprises to establish, operate and scale in the Dubai, India, Qatar & Singapore.

At the heart of its ecosystem are three flagship business centres across Dubai:

RAG Global Business Hub – Al Qusais

RAG Biz HQ – Sheikh Zayed Road

RAG Tower – Al Barsha

Together, these flagship business centres provide premium office spaces, flexible workspaces, coworking environments, meeting facilities and business infrastructure designed to help entrepreneurs, startups, SMEs and multinational companies build a strong presence in the UAE.

Complementing its workspace ecosystem, RAG delivers an integrated portfolio of business solutions including Mainland and Free Zone company formation, PRO services, Golden Visa solutions, accounting and bookkeeping, corporate compliance, trademark registration and strategic business advisory,providing everything businesses need to establish, operate and grow under one roof.

Driven by innovation, operational excellence and a people-first philosophy, RAG Holdings is redefining how entrepreneurs and enterprises build, grow and expand in one of the world’s most dynamic business destinations.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience and leadership behaviours proven to drive business performance. Great Place to Work® Certification™ is awarded based entirely on confidential employee feedback and is recognised globally as one of the most credible employer recognitions.