Godzilla vs. Kong actress Kaylee Hottle dies at 18 in tragic car crash

Hollywood has been left in shock following the heartbreaking death of Godzilla vs. Kong actress Kaylee Hottle. The 18-year-old, who won audiences over with her role as Jia in the MonsterVerse films, died after a car crash in Maryland.





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Kaylee Hottle (PC: Twitter)





There are some stories that are difficult to process, and this is one of them. Kaylee Hottle, the young actress who captured hearts around the world with her performance in Godzilla vs. Kong, has died at the age of just 18 following a car crash in Maryland.

Although her acting career had only just begun, Kaylee had already become a familiar face to millions of film fans. Her portrayal of Jia, the deaf orphan who shared a unique bond with Kong through American Sign Language, brought warmth and authenticity to the MonsterVerse films. Her performances were widely praised, and she became an inspiration for many within the deaf community. Now, her sudden passing has left family, friends, colleagues and fans mourning the loss of a bright young talent whose future looked incredibly promising.

Kaylee Hottle dies at 18

Kaylee Hottle died in the early hours of Tuesday after being involved in a single-vehicle crash in Frederick County, Maryland. According to local authorities, she was travelling as a passenger in a car when the vehicle left the road and struck a culvert.

Emergency services rushed to the scene, and Kaylee was taken to a nearby trauma centre. Sadly, she did not survive her injuries. The driver, a 19-year-old man, suffered non-life-threatening injuries, while another passenger declined medical treatment. Police in Frederick, Maryland, said excessive speed is believed to have contributed to the single-vehicle crash Tuesday morning.

Her father, Joshua Hottle, confirmed the devastating news in a Facebook livestream using American Sign Language, saying “I am taking a flight that I never would like to take.”. His heartfelt tribute has deeply moved fans across social media.

Kaylee Hottle’s journey in Hollywood

Kaylee may have been young, but she had already made a lasting impression in Hollywood. Born into a multi-generational deaf family, she proudly embraced her identity and became an important voice for deaf representation on screen.

She made her feature film debut as Jia in 2021’s Godzilla vs. Kong, starring alongside Rebecca Hall, Alexander Skarsgård and Millie Bobby Brown. Her performance received widespread praise, and she returned to reprise the role in Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire in 2024.

Away from the big screen, Kaylee also appeared in Magnum P.I. and became well known for encouraging greater inclusion of deaf actors in mainstream entertainment. She attended the Texas School for the Deaf, where she was admired by classmates and teachers.

Tributes pour in for the young star

Following the news of Kaylee’s death, tributes have poured in from across the entertainment industry and the deaf community.

The Texas School for the Deaf described her passing as a heartbreaking loss and said support would be made available for students and staff. Fellow actors, including Millie Bobby Brown, Oscar winner Marlee Matlin and Troy Kotsur, also shared emotional messages remembering Kaylee’s kindness, talent and determination.

For many fans, Kaylee’s greatest achievement went beyond acting. She helped bring authentic deaf representation to one of Hollywood’s biggest blockbuster franchises and inspired countless young people to believe they belonged on screen.