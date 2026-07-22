New Delhi: In a poignant letter to Union Ministers J. P. Nadda and Dr. Jitendra Singh on July 22, activist Sonam Wangchuk expressed his deep desire to end his hunger strike, writing, “I want to live.





Share Share Article https://www.india.com/news/india/i-want-to-live-i-want-to-return-to-students-what-sonam-wangchuk-said-in-his-recent-letter-to-union-ministers-8480959/ Copy













New Delhi: In a poignant letter to Union Ministers J. P. Nadda and Dr. Jitendra Singh on July 22, activist Sonam Wangchuk expressed his deep desire to end his hunger strike, writing, “I want to live. I want to return to my students.” Writing from the hospital following the Chalo Sansad march, Wangchuk urged the Centre to unequivocally assure that young student protesters face no legal harassment or retaliatory action before he breaks his fast for an accountable education system.

What Sonam Wangchuk said on Chalo Sansad march?

“The Chalo Sansad march on 20 July 2026 remained very peaceful despite the atrocities and disproportionate use of force by the police. The entire nation and the world witnessed their patience and commitment to democratic protest. I sincerely hope that this faith in democratic institutions is not further undermined by any legal cases, harassment or vindictive action against those who participated”, Sonam Wangchuk wrote in his recent letter to Union Ministers.

What Sonam Wangchuk said on ending his fast?

“If such an assurance is given, I shall end my fast with faith that the Government has heard not only my appeal but also the aspirations of lakhs of young Indians. In the absence of such an assurance, I will be forced to continue my fast indefinitely. I also hope that there will be no further use of excessive police force to repress the movement”, Sonam Wangchuk said on ending his fast.