Jana Nayagan advance booking CM Vijay film gears up for a blockbuster opening 6 Lakh tickets sold ahead of release

CM Vijay’s much-awaited film Jana Nayagan is creating strong buzz even before reaching theatres. With advance bookings showing an impressive response, the film is now nearing a major ticket sales milestone and is expected to open on a high note.





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Jana Nayagan advance booking (PC: IMDb)





The excitement around Jana Nayagan is growing with every passing day. As fans eagerly wait to see CM Vijay on the big screen, the film’s advance booking numbers are already showing the kind of craze usually seen for major releases. The movie has managed to attract huge attention before its theatrical arrival, with audiences rushing to secure their seats in advance. Jana Nayagan is scheduled to release in theaters worldwide on July 23, 2026. The latest update suggests that Jana Nayagan has crossed 6.71 lakh ticket sales and is steadily moving ahead. With strong demand across different regions, the film is heading towards what could be a massive opening at the box office. But what makes this response special, and why are fans showing such interest? Here is a look at the latest advance booking trend for Jana Nayagan

Jana Nayagan advance booking

According to Sacnilk’s latest advance booking report, Jana Nayagan has recorded a massive response ahead of its release. The film has sold 6,71,006 tickets across India, with an advance gross collection of around Rs 15.44 crore (excluding block seats) from 9188 shows. Including block seats, the total advance booking gross has reached approximately Rs 21.26 crore. Tamil 2D contributes the major share with 6,27,510 tickets sold, while Chennai and Bengaluru regions are showing strong occupancy trends. The numbers highlight the strong fan following of Vijay and the excitement surrounding this project.

From early morning shows to regular screenings, several theatres have witnessed a quick response from audiences. The demand has been high particularly in Tamil Nadu, where Thalapathy Vijay enjoys a huge fan base.

The film’s pre-release momentum has also been helped by the fact that it carries special importance for fans. With Vijay’s transition towards a full-time political career, many viewers see Jana Nayagan as a significant cinematic moment.

CM Vijay’s film aims for a blockbuster opening at the box office

The strong advance booking numbers have increased expectations for Jana Nayagan’s opening day performance. A large number of pre-booked tickets usually indicates strong audience interest, and the film appears to be heading towards a promising start.

The movie has already created a festive atmosphere among Thalapathy Vijay fans, with celebrations and early bookings adding to the excitement. The makers are hoping that this early response will translate into strong theatre occupancy once the film arrives on screens.

While the final box office result will depend on audience reactions after release, the advance booking trend has given the film a positive push before its first day.

Why Jana Nayagan has become one of the most awaited releases?

Apart from Vijay’s popularity, Jana Nayagan has attracted attention because of its timing and significance. The film marks an important phase in Vijay’s career, making it more than just another film release for many fans. Originally slated for a Pongal 2026 release, the film was bogged down by a massive 220-day censorship battle and online leaks. This prolonged wait fueled intense fan speculation and anticipation

The film also stars Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, and Mamitha Baiju in main roles. Directed by H Vinoth, the film has been surrounded by high expectations since its announcement. The combination of Vijay’s star power, strong fan anticipation and impressive advance sales has made Jana Nayagan one of the most awaited releases.