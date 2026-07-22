Thalapathy Vijay’s reported Rs 275 crore salary steals the show as Jana Nayagan cast fees go viral – Check the list here.





Share Share Article https://www.india.com/entertainment/jana-nayagan-cast-fees-how-much-did-vijay-bobby-deol-pooja-hegde-and-director-earn-for-the-film-8481314/ Copy









Jana Nayagan cast Vijay, Pooja Hegde and Bobby Deol





As Jana Nayagan gears up for its grand theatrical release, fans are not only excited about Thalapathy Vijay’s final film but are also curious about how much the cast and crew were paid. From Vijay’s reported record-breaking paycheck to Bobby Deol and Pooja Hegde’s salaries, the film’s remuneration details have become a major talking point online.

Vijay’s Salary in Jana Nayagan

According to multiple media reports, Thalapathy Vijay has reportedly received between Rs 220 crore and Rs 275 crore for Jana Nayagan. If the reports are true, it would make him one of the highest-paid actors in Indian cinema.

Here’s What the Cast Reportedly Earned

Thalapathy Vijay: Rs 220–275 crore

Pooja Hegde: Rs 6 crore

Bobby Deol: Rs 5–10 crore

Prakash Raj: Rs 5 crore

Priyamani: Rs 3 crore

Mamitha Baiju: Rs 60 lakh–2 crore (reports vary)

Gautham Vasudev Menon: Rs 3 crore

Narain: Rs 2.5 crore

(As per the media reports)

Jana Nayagan Director and Music Composer Also Receive Big Paychecks

Director H. Vinoth is said to have been paid Rs 25 crore, making it the biggest paycheck of his career. Meanwhile, music composer Anirudh Ravichander reportedly charged Rs 13 crore for the film’s songs and background score.

Jana Nayagan’s Massive Box Office Expectations

Trade experts believe Jana Nayagan is set for a blockbuster opening. According to trade analyst Ramesh Bala, the film has already earned around Rs 20 crore through advance bookings in India, while overseas pre-sales have crossed Rs 15 crore. Speaking to NDTV, Bala estimated an opening-day collection of around Rs 60 crore in India and Rs 90 crore worldwide. He further projected the film could collect Rs 150–180 crore in India and nearly Rs 250 crore globally during its opening weekend.

Most of the advance bookings have come from southern states, while Malaysia and Singapore continue to be strong overseas markets for Vijay.

Can Vijay’s Final Film Break Records?

Jana Nayagan is being promoted as Vijay’s 69th and final film as a lead actor before his full-time political career. The biggest question now is whether the film can surpass the worldwide collections of Vijay’s previous blockbusters – Leo, which reportedly earned around Rs 606 crore, and The Greatest of All Time (GOAT), which collected an estimated Rs 458 crore globally.