Fact Check: Has Delhi Police been granted permission to use detention powers under NSA to suppress ongoing CJP Protest? Officials say...

Amid the NEET paper leak controversy and CJP protest, the Delhi police has released an important statement.





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Delhi Police during protest- File image





New Delhi: Opposition MPs on Thursday staged a protest at Makar Dwar inside the Parliament premises over the NEET paper leak and examination irregularities, reiterating their demand for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. The demonstration was attended by Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Congress General Secretary and MP K.C. Venugopal, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and several other Opposition leaders, who held banners carrying slogans against the Education Minister.

Amid the alleged NEET-UG paper leak controversy and the ongoing CJP protest, the Delhi Police has issued an important clarification over claims circulating on social media. The police said misleading posts are falsely suggesting that the Commissioner of Police, Delhi, has been granted detention powers under the National Security Act (NSA) specifically to curb the ongoing CJP demonstrations.

Clarifying the matter, the Delhi Police stated that the order in question is a routine, quarterly extension of powers under the NSA, which is conventionally renewed every three months.

Sharing a post on X, the Delhi Police said, ” Misleading information is circulating on social media claiming that the Commissioner of Police, Delhi, has been granted detention powers under the National Security Act (NSA) specifically to suppress the ongoing CJP protests. In this regard, it is officially clarified that the order in question is a routine, quarterly extension of powers under the NSA, which is conventionally renewed every three months.

“The current renewal was issued on 07.07.2026 for the period effective from 19.07.2026 to 18.10.2026, predating the commencement of the CJP protests. Furthermore, no specific request was initiated for this order in relation to recent events. The renewal constitutes a standard administrative procedure and has been misinterpreted out of context,” the Delhi Police stated.

Misleading information is circulating on social media claiming that the Commissioner of Police, Delhi, has been granted detention powers under the National Security Act (NSA) specifically to suppress the ongoing CJP protests.

In this regard, it is officially clarified that the… — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) July 23, 2026

The latest development amid the ongoing Cockroach Janta Party-led protest against alleged examination irregularities and days after tens of thousands tried to march to Parliament to demand the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the issue.