Jana Nayagan Release: To mark Thalapathy Vijay’s farewell, Minister Thennarasu arranged a meal for moviegoers, personally serving hot chicken biryani, laddus, raita and brinjal curry to fans who had gathered to watch the film.





Share Share Article https://www.india.com/entertainment/from-fireworks-to-free-biryani-jana-nayagan-release-becomes-a-grand-celebration-across-tamil-nadu-see-pics-8481974/ Copy









Jana Nayagan release





Jana Nayagan, billed as Thalapathy Vijay’s final film before his full-time political career, has opened to grand celebrations across Tamil Nadu. Cinema halls turned into festival venues as thousands of fans gathered from the early hours of Thursday to celebrate the release with music, dancing, drum performances and fireworks. Several videos from across the state showed fans cheering outside theatres, dancing to DJ music, bursting crackers and posing with giant cut-outs of Vijay. The celebrations were joined not only by fans but also by Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) workers and senior leaders.

In Kanchipuram, Tamil Nadu Ministers SPK Thennarasu and RV Ranjith Kumar watched the film with fans and party members at Babu Cinemas. The duo also took part in the festivities outside the theatre.

To mark the special occasion, Minister Thennarasu arranged a meal for moviegoers, personally serving hot chicken biryani, laddus, raita and brinjal curry to fans who had gathered to watch the film.

The celebrations also carried an environmental message. Tree saplings were distributed to fans on behalf of the Tamil Nadu Forest Department, encouraging people to plant and care for at least one tree.

The excitement wasn’t limited to Kanchipuram. In Ranipet district, TVK workers celebrated outside Lakshmi Theatre in Arcot with music, dance and fireworks, while similar scenes were witnessed at theatres across the state.

In Ooty, Jana Nayagan was screened at Ganapathy Theatre, where the first show began at 11:30 am due to the hill station’s weather conditions. Tamil Nadu Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Madan Raja joined fans for the celebrations. Before watching the film, he garlanded Mahatma Gandhi’s statue and offered prayers at the Sri Mariamman and Kaliamman temples for the film’s success.

Directed by H. Vinoth, Jana Nayagan stars Vijay alongside Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Prakash Raj, Priyamani, Gautham Vasudev Menon and Narain. With massive advance bookings and emotional fanfare surrounding Vijay’s farewell film, the action drama is expected to register one of the biggest openings of the year.