Jana Nayagan release: Trisha Krishnan arrives at Chennai theatre to watch Tamil Nadu CM Vijay’s final film; video goes viral

Trisha Krishnan joined moviegoers at a Chennai theatre on the release day of Jana Nayagan. Her appearance delighted fans, while clips from the screening quickly spread across social media platforms.





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Trisha Krishnan visits Chennai theatre to watch Vijay’s final film (PC: Twitter)





The release of Jana Nayagan has turned into a major celebration for Thalapathy Vijay fans across Tamil Nadu and several other parts of India. As theatres witnessed packed shows and enthusiastic crowds, actor Trisha Krishnan added to the excitement by making a surprise appearance at Chennai’s Rohini Theatre. Videos of her interacting with fans quickly spread across social media, making her visit one of the biggest talking points on the film’s opening day. The film holds special significance as it is being promoted as Vijay’s final movie before he shifts his full attention to politics following his role as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay.

Trisha Krishnan makes surprise visit to Rohini Theatre

Trisha Krishnan arrived at Rohini Theatre in Chennai to watch Jana Nayagan along with fans. Dressed in a simple white T-shirt and blue jeans, the actor received a warm welcome from moviegoers gathered outside the theatre. Videos showing her entering the cinema hall soon went viral, with fans sharing clips and photos across social media platforms.

Her visit became one of the highlights of the film’s release day, reflecting the strong bond she continues to share with Vijay’s fan base.

See Trisha Krishnan’s viral video here

Actress #Trisha watched Chief Minister Joseph Vijay film #Jananayagan at Rohini Theatre in Chennai.. . pic.twitter.com/Ql9KOKIuIH — Gv (@gowtham0725) July 23, 2026

Trisha and Vijay’s successful on-screen journey

Trisha and Vijay have been one of Tamil cinema’s most popular on-screen pairs for more than two decades. They first appeared together in the blockbuster Ghilli in 2004 before reuniting in films including Thirupaachi, Aathi and Kuruvi.

The duo was last seen together in Leo, which released in 2023. Trisha also made a cameo appearance in GOAT’s peppy track ‘Matta’, further strengthening their long-standing collaboration. Their successful partnership has remained a favourite among audiences over the years.

Strong advance bookings boost expectations for Vijay’s farewell film

Even before its theatrical release, Jana Nayagan recorded impressive advance booking numbers across the country. Industry reports suggest that the film crossed Rs 20 crore in domestic advance bookings, including blocked seats. More than seven lakh tickets were reportedly sold across India in Tamil Telugu and Hindi versions.

The film has also performed well in overseas pre-sales, indicating strong demand among international audiences. These figures are particularly notable considering the film faced a delay of more than seven months, an HD leak before release and received an “A certificate” from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

Why is Jana Nayagan creating so much buzz?

The biggest reason behind the film’s enormous anticipation is that it is being presented as Vijay’s final film as a lead actor. After entering active politics and becoming the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Vijay is expected to step away from acting to focus on public life.

For many fans, Jana Nayagan represents the end of an important chapter in the superstar’s film career, making the release an emotional occasion.

Cast and crew of Jana Nayagan

Jana Nayagan is a political action thriller directed by H. Vinoth and produced by KVN Productions. Alongside Vijay, the film features Pooja Hegde, Mamitha Baiju, and Bobby Deol, who plays the main antagonist. The supporting cast includes Prakash Raj, Priyamani, Gautham Vasudev Menon and Narain. The film has been released simultaneously in Tamil Telugu and Hindi to reach audiences across the country.

Can Jana Nayagan surpass Vijay’s previous blockbusters?

Trade analysts are closely watching the film’s box office performance to see whether it can outperform Vijay’s previous hits such as Leo and GOAT. With strong advance bookings widespread fan celebrations and limited competition from other major releases, the film has entered theatres with considerable momentum.

Whether it breaks existing records will become clearer over the coming days, but the opening response suggests Jana Nayagan has started its theatrical journey on a strong note.