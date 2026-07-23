Jantar Mantar Protest: CJP calls for nationwide peaceful protests tomorrow, Centre government makes fresh appeal for talks

As tensions rise following police crackdowns at Jantar Mantar, the Cockroach Janta Party calls for nationwide peaceful protests while the Central government appeals for dialogue.





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Delhi Jantar Mantar- File image





Jantar Mantar Protest: In a significant development amid the ongoing protest in the national capital, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) called for nationwide peaceful protests on July 24. Urging supporters to take the agitation beyond Delhi, the CJP requested citizens to hold peaceful demonstrations “in every city and every village”. Responding to the protest, the central government has mentioned that it is ready for discussions at “any time, any place” in a big outreach to the Cockroach Janta Party and student protesters.

“The government has sent four formal proposals for discussions with their representatives since last afternoon…This is a standing invitation to all our youth friends that the government is ready for discussions on all issues at your convenience, at any time,” Union Minister Jitendra Singh said.

Internet services shut in New Delhi

The CJP on Wednesday also alleged that internet services were shut down around Jantar Mantar, asking whether the government was preparing for another police crackdown. “Internet service shutdown at Jantar Mantar. Govt planning another brutal crackdown?” CJP convenor Abhijeet Dipke said in a post on X. In another post, Dipke appealed to police and paramilitary forces to not “obey illegal orders that ask you to beat up innocent protesters.”.

Shops in Connaught Place to close by 6.30 pm today amid CJP protest

In a related development, shops, offices and restaurants in Connaught Place will close from 6.30 pm on Thursday following an advisory issued by the New Delhi Traders Association (NDTA), citing the prevailing situation in and around the area.

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In an advisory circular issued on Thursday, the traders’ body said the decision was taken following telephonic advice from the chairperson and vice-chairperson of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), who asked that all commercial establishments in Connaught Place shut for the day by 6.30 PM.

The advisory said all shop owners, office establishments and restaurants in the area have been requested to cooperate and strictly comply with the directions.

It said the measure was being taken in view of the “critical situation” around Connaught Place due to the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) protest and urged establishment owners and occupiers to ensure compliance to avoid any untoward incident and prevent loss of property or injury.

(With inputs from agencies)