Kanwar Yatra 2026: Delhi Police issues advisory to ensure smooth traffic movement; Check routes to avoid

Delhi police have issued an advisory for ahead of the Kanwar Yatra passing through the national capital. It has provided a list of roads that should be avoided.





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Kanwariyas carry water from the Ganga river to perform “Abhishek” at Kashi Vishwanath temple during Sawan month in Prayagraj. File image/PTI





The annual Kanwar Yatra sees devotees embarking on a spiritual journey even before Sawan begins. Pilgrims travel to holy sites such as Haridwar, Gaumukh, and Gangotri Dham to bring back sacred Ganga water for offering to Lord Shiva.

Devotees bring back the holy Ganga water during the Kanwar Yatra and offer it at Shiva temples on Sawan Shivratri. The yatra will start on July 30 and conclude on August 11 this year. To manage the movement of pilgrims and ensure smooth traffic flow, authorities have released a traffic advisory.

Kanwar Yatra passing through Delhi

As Kanwar devotees travel through Delhi en route to Haryana and Rajasthan, authorities have issued restrictions on their movement along the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway. The route has been deemed unsafe for pilgrims due to heavy traffic, and both pedestrian movement and vehicles accompanying Kanwariyas have been prohibited to prevent accidents.

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Routes that have been affected due to the Kanwar Yatra

Apsara Border – Shahdara Flyover Road – Seelampur T-Point – ISBT Flyover, and so on for the return journey.

Bhopura Border – Wazirabad Road – Loni Roundabout Flyover – Gokulpuri T-Point – 66 Foota Road – Seelampur T-Point – NH-1 – New ISBT Bridge, and so on back.

Loni Border – Loni Flyover, or Sonia Vihar Border – Pusta Road – Khajuri Flyover – Wazirabad Road for commuting, and similarly for return.

Bhopura Border – Wazirabad Road – Wazirabad Bridge – Outer Ring Road, and so on the way back.

Indirapuram Nala Road – Ghazipur Border – New Ashok Nagar – Pusta Road, and so on for the return journey.

Delhi Police appeals to Kanwar pilgrims

The traffic police have requested Kanwar pilgrims to cooperate by following the prescribed routes and traffic arrangements. Their support will help maintain smooth movement and ensure the safety of both devotees and other road users.

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What is Kanwar Yatra?

The Kanwar Yatra is a major annual pilgrimage in India where devotees of Lord Shiva (called Kanwariyas) walk to sacred Hindu sites to collect holy water from the Ganges River. They then carry this water hundreds of kilometers back to their hometowns to offer at local Shiva temples.

The yatra commemorates a mythological event where Lord Shiva consumed poison to save the world. It is said that devotees poured holy Ganga water over his throat to soothe the burning.