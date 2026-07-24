Bad news for The Odyssey: Christopher Nolan's blockbuster faces claim over unpaid damage to Viking ship: 'Universal can...'

A dispute involving a Viking ship featured in The Odyssey has surfaced after its owner alleged that repair costs remain unpaid. The claims have sparked discussion as the film continues to attract global attention ahead of its release.





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Owner of Viking ship used in The Odyssey alleges unpaid damage bill (PC: Twitter)





Sir Christopher Nolan‘s The Odyssey has become one of the biggest cinematic events of the year with strong audience interest and impressive box office numbers. However, a dispute connected to the film has emerged after the owner of a Viking longship replica used during production alleged that the vessel was returned with damage. The owners claim they have not received payment for repair costs despite earlier discussions. The issue has created an unexpected controversy around a film that has otherwise been celebrated for its scale and production efforts.

Viking ship owners claim repair bill remains unpaid

According to the association the ship was damaged during filming and needed repairs after being returned. The owners said they repaired the vessel and later sent an invoice to cover the material costs involved. Peter Olausson who chairs the Vikingaleden association said they were not seeking payment for labour and only wanted reimbursement for the materials used. He claimed the amount was around $6,000 which is approximately Rs 5 lakh in Indian currency.

“We are only charging for the material cost, not the labour. Of course, Universal can afford this $6,000. We feel forgotten,” Olausson said. The association claimed that more than a year has passed since the filming took place and although the ship has been repaired and returned to use they feel disappointed by how the matter was handled.

Universal Pictures responds to allegations

Universal Pictures has rejected the claims made by the ship owners. A spokesperson for the studio said that their records show all invoices connected to Glad av Gillberga including repair costs were paid in full.

The studio also stated that representatives from the production team have contacted the association to resolve what they described as a misunderstanding. The disagreement between both sides remains focused on whether the payment was completed and properly received by the organisation.

The Odyssey becomes a box office success

Despite the controversy, The Odyssey has achieved a remarkable performance at the global box office. The film reportedly earned more than $300 million worldwide in its first week, which is approximately Rs 2,500 crore in Indian currency. The strong opening has placed the movie among the most successful historical epics in recent years.

Made with an estimated budget of $250 million (around Rs 2,080 crore), the film earned nearly $264 million (approximately Rs 2,200 crore) worldwide during its opening weekend and continued adding revenue globally. With its impressive theatrical performance and strong audience response, The Odyssey is expected to maintain its momentum and could move closer to the $1 billion mark (around Rs 8,300 crore) at the global box office.

About Christopher Nolan’s epic film

Based on Homer‘s ancient Greek epic The Odyssey the film follows the legendary journey of Odysseus. It features a star-studded cast including Matt Damon as Odysseus along with Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Charlize Theron, Himesh Patel, Lupita Nyong’o, Samantha Morton, Benny Safdie, Mia Goth, John Leguizamo and Jon Bernthal.

The production has attracted attention for its large-scale sets practical filmmaking approach and efforts to recreate the world of ancient Greece. While the Viking ship dispute has added an unexpected chapter to the film’s journey The Odyssey continues to draw audiences worldwide.