Major setback for Lalu as RJD loyalist Mrityunjay Tiwari joins BJP

Former RJD spokesperson Mrityunjay Tiwari resigned from the party on July 16, alleging that he was being neglected and had become dissatisfied with the way the organisation was functioning.





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Mritunjay Tiwari has switched parties from RJD to BJP In Bihar. Screengrab/ANI





In a blow to the RJD ahead of key political developments in Bihar, former party spokesperson Mrityunjay Tiwari joined the BJP. After serving as one of the RJD’s prominent leaders for several years, he officially became a BJP member in the presence of party leaders.

Tiwari stepped down from the RJD on July 16, citing differences with the party leadership and claiming he was no longer being given a meaningful role. His resignation sparked rumours of a BJP switch, which has now become official.



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A familiar face of the RJD, Tiwari spent years defending the party on television debates and at press conferences. Though he has repeatedly acknowledged the support and respect he received from Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi, he said his growing marginalisation within the party eventually prompted his resignation.

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The BJP’s induction of Tiwari is being regarded as a major political gain in Bihar. Analysts believe the move deals a blow to the RJD and could strengthen the BJP as the state gears up for upcoming elections and political challenges.

Tiwari submits resignation to RJD

Tiwari resigned from the RJD on July 16 by submitting his letter to state party chief Mangani Lal Mandal. In his resignation, he alleged that dedicated workers were being sidelined and accused some factions within the party of repeatedly insulting and humiliating him.

In an interview with news agency ANI, Tiwari made allegations of humiliation by sections of the party leadership and urged Bihar Leader of Opposition (LoP) Tejashwi Yadav to introspect over the party’s direction, treatment of workers and its internal functioning.

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Tiwari said he had devoted 20 years to the RJD and worked with complete commitment, but claimed that continued humiliation over the past few months forced him to take the decision to leave the party.

“When the Rashtriya Janata Dal was going through its worst phase, National President Lalu Prasad Ji called me in 2014 and gave me the responsibility of spokesperson and media in-charge. I fulfilled that responsibility with full loyalty and honesty. I saw the RJD grow from about 10 MLAs to a party of 80 MLAs. But the way the party has treated a loyal worker who served with such honesty–my patience has finally run out. It is better to part ways than to live in humiliation every day,” Tiwari said.

With inputs from agencies