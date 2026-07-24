The CJP has cleared that their peaceful protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar will continue until Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigns.







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Sonam Wangchuk ends fast, will the CJP protests also end? Abhijeet Dipke reveals his plan (PTI)





Activist Sonam Wangchuk who was on fast from past 26 days has called off his fast. On Thursday night, BJP leaders JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh offered him juice. Sonam Wangchuk then explained the reason for ending the fast. Now the question is: now that Sonam Wangchuk has ended his fast, has the CJP’s protest at Jantar Mantar also ended? Will CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke also relent now?

The CJP said late Thursday night that it was “relieved and happy” that climate activist Sonam Wangchuk had ended his 26-day fast, but that their peaceful protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar would continue until Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigns. It’s worth noting that students led by the CJP are protesting at Jantar Mantar against the NEET paper leak. Sonam Wangchuk was also on a fast over the same issue.

What is Abhijeet Dipke’s plan

Following Sonam Wangchuk’s announcement, the CJP has called for a nationwide protest on Friday. CJP chief Abhijeet Dipke in a video message said, “Our protest will continue until Dharmendra Pradhan resigns. Sonam Sir has broken his hunger strike, which brings us immense joy and relief, because Sonam Sir’s life is very precious to this country. Our protest will continue at Jantar Mantar until Dharmendra Pradhan resigns. We will not let Sonam Sir’s sacrifice of these 26 days go to waste. The Delhi Police have committed brutality against the students; we will not let those students’ sacrifices go to waste.”

Hunger strike ends at midnight

It is noteworthy that Sonam Wangchuk ended his indefinite hunger strike late Thursday night. The central government assured him that it would not take any action against peaceful protesters and would consider their main demands, including exam reforms and compensation for the families of students affected by the alleged NEET paper leak. It is noteworthy that there are demands for Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation over the NEET paper leak. The CJP has clearly stated that the protests will continue until Dharmendra Pradhan resigns as Education Minister. Meanwhile, the government and the CJP are also holding talks today.