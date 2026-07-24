What is Modi govt’s stance on Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation demand?

New Delhi: The nation is currently witnessing sporadic protests around the NEET paper leak demanding the resignation of Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has been lead





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Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan- File image





New Delhi: The nation is currently witnessing sporadic protests around the NEET paper leak demanding the resignation of Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has been leading a protest at the Jantar Mantar in the national capital for the last three weeks. The protest also included a ‘Sansad March’ under which student protestors marched to the Parliament of India, demanding action from the government. In the recent development, there have been several rounds of discussions between the CJP leaders and Modi government minister ministers, namely JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh regarding the demands of the protestors, which includes the resignation of Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

As per a recent report by India Today quoting sources, the Modi government is not willing to ask resignation from the Education Minister.

Union Ministers meet CJP representatives; talks remain ‘inconclusive’

Union Ministers J.P. Nadda and Dr Jitendra Singh held discussions with the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) spokespersons in the national capital on Friday, in a fresh bid to address their grievances over the NEET paper leaks and demands regarding the resignation of the Education Minister.

The meeting, lasting nearly two hours, however, remained inconclusive, with CJP staying firm on one of its demands. J.P. Nadda and Dr Jitendra Singh represented the government while the CJP was represented by two of its spokespersons, Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka. The talks took place at the Constitution Club of India.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Union Minister Nadda said, “The meeting went on for almost two hours. They had three main demands and five reform suggestions. We have told them that we will meet them again tomorrow.”

“Talks happened in a cordial atmosphere. We heard their grievances in detail,” he added. The CJP, on the other hand, remained adamant and refused to budge on its demand for the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

(With inputs from agencies)