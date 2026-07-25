The CJP has put forward three main demands: resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, no legal action will be taken against protesters, and Rs 1 crore in compensation for the families of students who allegedly died by suicide.





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CJP sets tough condition before third meeting with Centre; ‘No point in discussion if…’ (PTI)





Just hours before the third round of talks between the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and the Centre, the party made it clear that it would not compromise on its demand for Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation. On Saturday, CJP spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka said there was no reason to continue discussions if the government was not willing to remove Pradhan from his post. In a post on X, Ranka wrote, “Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation is NON-NEGOTIABLE. If it’s a no from the government, there’s no point in further discussion.”

The statement came after the second round of talks between Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh and CJP leaders at the Constitution Club on Friday. During the meeting, the ministers told the delegation that the government would review its demands and respond in the next round of discussions, which is scheduled for Saturday afternoon.

The CJP has put forward three main demands: the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, a guarantee that no legal action will be taken against protesters, and Rs 1 crore in compensation for the families of students who allegedly died by suicide following the NEET paper leak controversy.