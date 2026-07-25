Ayesha Khan has reacted to Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation, describing it as a positive step. However, the actress says there is still a long way to go, as she called for justice for victim families and accountability over the treatment of student protesters.





Share Share Article https://www.india.com/entertainment/dharmendra-pradhan-resignation-dhurandhar-actress-ayesha-khan-says-we-are-half-way-there-after-education-minister-steps-down-8483818/ Copy









Ayesha Khan (PC: Instagram)





Ayesha Khan has once again spoken out on an issue that has dominated headlines across the country. Days after joining student demonstrations over the alleged NEET paper leak controversy, the Dhurandhar actress has reacted to Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation. While she welcomed the development, Ayesha made it clear that she does not see it as the end of the movement. The actress believes the resignation is an important step, but insists that the focus should now shift towards justice for those affected and accountability for the treatment of peaceful protesters. Ayesha Khan’s latest statement has quickly gained attention on social media, with many praising her for continuing to support students even after facing criticism and reportedly being detained during a protest.

Ayesha Khan reacts to Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation

Reacting to the news on her Instagram Story, Ayesha Khan shared a screenshot of reports about Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation and wrote, “We are half way there.” She also described the development as “such a good sign”, suggesting that it marked progress in the students’ campaign for accountability.

However, the actress stressed that the resignation alone should not be viewed as the final outcome. She expressed hope that adequate compensation would be provided to the families affected by the controversy, while acknowledging that no amount of compensation could truly make up for a personal loss.

Ayesha Khan seeks accountability for peaceful protesters

Ayesha Khan also highlighted the treatment of students who took part in the demonstrations. She urged people not to forget those who protested peacefully and questioned the FIRs registered against several students. According to the actress, the young people who came forward to raise their voices deserve fairness rather than punishment. She said the movement would be remembered as a defining moment, adding that it showed what can be achieved when people come together with determination.

Ayesha took to her Instagram Story and wrote, “This is such a good sign! Let’s now hope that adequate compensation is made to the victim families, though nothing in this world can compensate for one’s personal loss. And let’s hope for accountability towards the peaceful protesters. These are the exact young minds all of us were fighting for. Let’s not forget that these FIRs are not fair. We all have learnt in the process- Where there’s a will there’s a way. Jai Hind”, while reacting to the Education Minister’s resignation.

Her remarks come just days after she claimed she had been detained by Mumbai Police while attending a protest in support of students. Ayesha had shared videos from inside a police vehicle, alleging that she was taken into custody despite simply standing at the protest site.

Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation sparks widespread reactions

Dharmendra Pradhan stepped down as Education Minister following weeks of protests over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination process. His resignation has prompted reactions from political leaders, students, and several B-town celebs from the entertainment industry, many of whom have described it as a significant moment in the ongoing movement.

Ayesha Khan’s response reflects her consistent support for students throughout the protests. While she has welcomed the minister’s resignation, she believes the conversation must now move beyond victories and focus on meaningful action, transparency and accountability for everyone affected by the controversy.