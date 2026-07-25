Kargil Vijay Diwas: How Operation Vijay became turning point for India’s security

Kargil Vijay Diwas marks the 27th anniversary of Operation Vijay, a turning point that reshaped India’s defence strategy, military reforms and national security doctrine. Here’s a look at the lessons from the 1999 war led to stronger intelligence among other reforms.





Share Share Article https://www.india.com/news/india/kargil-vijay-diwas-how-operation-vijay-became-turning-point-for-indias-security-8484093/ Copy









The Kargil War marked a major shift in India’s security landscape, influencing its defence strategy, foreign policy and military reforms while leaving a deep impact on national consciousness. File image/PTI





On July 26, India commemorates the 27th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas, honouring the success of Operation Vijay in 1999, when the Indian armed forces recaptured key heights in Kargil after driving out Pakistani infiltrators. The historic victory became a defining moment for India’s defence strategy and national spirit.

The Kargil War marked a major shift in India’s security landscape, influencing its defence strategy, foreign policy and military reforms while leaving a deep impact on national consciousness. The operation highlighted several critical lessons for India’s security establishment.

While the operation was a major success, it also exposed critical gaps in intelligence, surveillance and inter‑service coordination. This led to the formation of the Kargil Review Committee. To ensure proper coordination between the Army, Air Force and Navy, the committee had suggested the creation of the post of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS).

Also Read | On Vijay Diwas, Indian Army receives congratulatory message from Pakistan which also asks Shehbaz and Munir to vacate Balochistan, PoK, and Sindh

The Narendra Modi government in 2019, in a landmark decision, created the post of CDS to ensure tri‑service integration between the Army, Navy and Air Force. The Department of Military Affairs (DMA) too was established to streamline decision‑making between bureaucrats and military officials.

What are the key lessons learnt during the Operation Vijay?

India also went on to upgrade its intelligence capabilities by creating the Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA). With this came the expansion of satellite and drone‑based border surveillance to prevent strategic surprises in the future. Another key lesson learnt during Operation Vijay was that India faced restricted access to global military technologies and hardware. India had learnt the hard way, and this led to the push towards Atmanirbharta or self‑reliance.

An aggressive push was made towards indigenous manufacturing. Under the current framework, domestic defence production scaled to Rs 1.78 crore while defence exports reached Rs 38,424 crore. Indigenous equipment is now being supplied to over 80 countries. India also ensured that it transformed its Border Security and Warfare Doctrine. The earlier practices of vacating high‑altitude posts during the peak winter were abandoned by the Indian Army. The Line of Control (LoC) was transformed into a permanently manned and heavily fortified frontier.

An official said that the doctrine has completely shifted from a reactive defence to a policy of proactive, punitive retaliation against terror. This was an important shift, and India saw this in action during Operation Sindoor, the official added. This proactive shift in dealing with terror was also visible during the Balakot air strikes to avenge the Pulwama attack and the surgical strikes carried out in the aftermath of the Uri terror attack.

India gained immense respect when it was decided to successfully evict intruders while also ordering the armed forces not to cross the LoC. Further, India managed to globally isolate Pakistan diplomatically. Even traditional allies of Pakistan stopped supporting intrusions by state‑sponsored terrorists.

India also managed to call out Pakistan’s nuclear bluff. This was amplified during Operation Sindoor when the armed forces carried out an operation that mainly targeted terror infrastructure. On the other hand, Western nations began to view India as a responsible and mature nuclear power in the region.

Also Read | India, Bangladesh to commemorate ‘Vijay Diwas’; 1971 war veterans to exchange visits today

The Kargil war was also the first televised war. It brought live combat footage and the realities of the frontline directly to the television screens of citizens. This was a crucial move as it created a wave of national solidarity. The national sentiment towards the Indian armed forces soared, and the people recognised the supreme sacrifices of Captain Vikram Batra, Yogendra Singh Yadav, Manoj Kumar Pandey and several other brave men.

Officials say that when it comes to Pakistan, it is a continuous affair as their doctrine of bleeding India by a thousand cuts will not change. However, India has a new doctrine when it comes to battling the terror proxy war. An act of terror will no longer be considered as a cross‑border strike, but as an act of war.

The official said that Operation Vijay was a major success. There were pitfalls and setbacks, no doubt. However, India has come a long way today, and many lessons have been learnt, the official also added.