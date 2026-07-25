Manipal Hospital Dhakuria Hosts Dialysis Patient Summit To Empower Kidney Patients through Awareness & Support

By Shalini Saha:- Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) has emerged as one of the fastest-growing public health concerns worldwide and thousands continue to rely on lifelong dialysis due to delayed diagnosis and limited awareness. Thus, with an aim to provide holistic information under one roof, Manipal Hospital Dhakuria organised Dialysis Patient Summit, an initiative by the Manipal Institute of Nephrology & Urology.

The unique patient-centric programme brought together more than 50 dialysis patients, individuals awaiting dialysis, kidney transplant recipients and their caregivers to create a platform for learning, interaction and shared experiences. The summit was moderated by Dr. Arghya Majumdar, Advisor & Senior Consultant Department of Nephrology & Kidney Transplant and Dr. Upal Sengupta, Director and Clinical Lead, Department Nephrology and Kidney Transplant Manipal Hospital Dhakuria. The program also witnessed the presence of Dr Bastab Ghosh Consultant Urologist.



The programme commenced with a ceremonial lamp-lighting, followed by an interactive panel discussion on Kidney Health, where the doctors addressed common misconceptions surrounding kidney disease, emphasized the importance of early diagnosis, discussed advancements in dialysis, kidney transplantation, and encouraged patients to seek timely medical intervention. The session also highlighted lifestyle modifications, nutritional management and adherence to treatment as key pillars in managing chronic kidney disease.

To ensure patients received personalised guidance, dedicated interaction kiosks were set up by multidisciplinary teams from Dietetics, Physiotherapy, Psychology, Dialysis Services and Peritoneal Dialysis, enabling attendees to discuss their concerns directly with experts and receive holistic counselling tailored to their individual needs. Adding a personal touch to the event, there was an essay competition, where patients shared inspiring stories of resilience, hope and determination throughout their treatment journeys. Santanu Chatterjee, Susanta Ganguly, Paras Sharma, Projesh Kumar Ghosh, Maloya Talapatra, Sarthak Das and Dr. Kaberi Choudhuri were felicitated during a prize distribution ceremony by the attending doctors in recognition of their courage and perseverance.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Arghya Majumdar, “In view of the growing burden of chronic kidney disease there is an urgent need for greater patient awareness and preventive action. Once the patient reaches end stage renal disease, their lives become quite miserable & they become incapacitated. Dialysis or renal replacement therapy is much more than a medical procedure, it is a life-changing journey that affects patients physically, emotionally and socially & allows them to live life again. Through this summit, we wanted to create a platform where patients could have easy access to specialists, ask questions without hesitation, learn from the doctor and one another and understand that with timely and regular treatment, proper nutrition and adherence to medical advice, they can continue to lead fulfilling and meaningful lives and achieve their potential.”

Dr. Upal Sengupta, said, “With over 2 lakh people in India developing end-stage kidney disease every year, the need for timely intervention and greater awareness around kidney transplantation has never been more critical. For eligible patients, a kidney transplant offers better long-term survival and a significantly improved quality of life compared to lifelong dialysis. However, misconceptions and a lack of awareness often delay timely decisions. Through initiatives like this, we aim to educate patients, dispel myths and encourage informed conversations about transplantation, while reinforcing the importance of early diagnosis and regular kidney health screening.”

While sharing his inspiring journey during the summit, Mr. Arup Kumar Das, a 52-year-old government employee, from Barrackpore and a kidney transplant recipient, said, “When I was diagnosed with kidney failure in 2007, my life

changed overnight. I thought that all is lost and I will not be able to work anymore. I was commence on dialysis. After undergoing dialysis for nearly an year, I received a kidney transplant in June 2008. For the past 18 years I have lead a healthy and active life, I continue to work full-time, travel extensively for my job and cherish every moment with my family. I become a proud father a few years ago. Through my experience I have learnt that by adhering strictly to medical advice, with support of loved ones and expert medical care, a kidney transplant can truly offer a second chance at a full life. I am extremely thankful to Dr Arghya Majumdar for standing with me through my journey and giving me a second chance at life.”

Mr Pradyumna Sinha, a Senior Advocate shared his journey, “I never felt as a patient after meeting Dr Upal Sengupta who has given me a second life. Post kidney transplant I am leading a normal life, carrying out my profession and I have fought the fear of undergoing a major surgery. With this program Manipal Hospital has educated and empowered people to overcome the fear of dialysis and transplant and also to lead a healthy lifestyle for a healthier life. Taking medicines on time is a must for the patients and always follow the instructions as advised by the doctors.”

In his address, Mr. Dilip Kumar Roy, Hospital Director, Manipal Hospital Dhakuria, stated, “The diagnosis of kidney disease impacts not just the patient, but the entire family. While doctors provide treatment, healing also comes from knowledge, emotional support and the reassurance that patients are not alone in their journey. Through the Dialysis Patient Summit, we wanted to create a platform where patients could learn, share their experiences and draw strength from one another. At Manipal Hospital Dhakuria, our commitment goes beyond providing the best clinical care, we strive to stand by our patients at every step of their journey, helping them live with hope, confidence and dignity.”

The summit concluded with an interactive session that enabled patients and caregivers to connect with experts, seek guidance and share experiences. Through this unique initiative, Manipal Hospital Dhakuria reaffirmed its commitment to promoting kidney health awareness, encouraging timely intervention and empowering patients to lead healthier, more confident lives