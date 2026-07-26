BJP's master plan for Uttar Pradesh polls ready! Party maps opposition's strengths and weaknesses; saffron camp also plans to...

Booth office-bearers were asked to bring lists of all active and primary members, Panna Pramukhs (page in-charges), former and current office-bearers, and other influential people in their respective areas. They were then questioned on the details of these lists as part of the review process.





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Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2027





New Delhi: With the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election set to take place next year, the saffron camp is reportedly working relentlessly not only to strengthen its weak organizational links but also to prepare a detailed assessment of the opposition. The party is identifying the strengths and weaknesses of opposition parties in every Assembly constituency. Its objective is to use this report to effectively counter its rivals ahead of the elections.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has intensified its preparations for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election and has started strengthening the party’s organization at the grassroots level. As part of this effort, booth-level conferences were recently held in every Assembly constituency.

According to the reports, during these conferences, booth-level office-bearers were closely evaluated. The party also reviewed the absence of booth presidents, seeking explanations for why they did not attend. Leaders were instructed that if an absence was found to be unjustified, the concerned booth president should be replaced.

Booth office-bearers were asked to bring lists of all active and primary members, Panna Pramukhs (page in-charges), former and current office-bearers, and other influential people in their respective areas. They were then questioned on the details of these lists as part of the review process.

Here are some of the key details:

During the booth-level conferences, party workers were asked to prepare a list of Dalit office-bearers in their respective areas.

They were also asked to compile a list of the opposition’s strongest candidates and potential contenders.

The BJP is preparing a comprehensive report on the opposition’s preparedness in every Assembly constituency.

The exercise aims to assess how well the opposition is organized, identify its strengths and weaknesses, and understand the issues it is likely to raise during the campaign.

The report will also examine the caste equations the opposition is working on and identify the leaders considered to be its strongest contenders for the upcoming Assembly elections.

Preparing a Foolproof Strategy

The report will be compiled and submitted to the state leadership. The report is expected to help the party formulate an effective counter-strategy against the opposition. By identifying the opposition’s key issues and electoral equations in advance, the BJP aims to address and counter them proactively.

This activity will help the party to identify and closely monitor the opposition’s strongest candidates and likely contenders. According to party sources, the report and the groundwork being carried out now are expected to play a crucial role both before and during the Assembly elections. With detailed insights into the opposition’s preparations down to the booth level, the party believes it will be better positioned to devise a more effective electoral strategy.